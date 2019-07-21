Share

After getting axed by the SyFy network after three seasons, The Expanse, the best sci-fi show no one is watching, was rescued by Amazon Prime. Now there’s a new teaser trailer from SDCC giving a glimpse of what we can expect to see in season 4.

We get our first look at new cast members, including Burn Gorman who sci-fi fans will know from movies like Pacific Rim and TV shows including Game of Thrones and Torchwood. He’ll be playing Adolphus Murtry, the chief of security for the Earth ship Edward Israel who will likely be working alongside Dimitri Havelock, Joe Miller’s partner from season one.

Other actors confirmed to be joining the cast this season include The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Rosa Gilmore, Tyrant‘s Keon Alexander, and Orphan Black‘s Jess Salgueiro. According to Deadline, Gilmore will play a Belter refugee and a trained medic who is part of a group trying to lay claim to a new planet on the far side of the Ring Gate. Alexander will play a “wily and charismatic” leader of a group of Belters, and Salgueiro will play a corporate security officer.

There’s not just a teaser trailer though — Amazon also released a five minute clip of a new episode. The moody, atmospheric clip shows the crew of the Rocinante preparing to take on the protomolecule on the icy planet Ilus. Down on the planet’s surface we see Murtry and Mazur watching the ship’s landing with some apprehension. When the Rocinante crew step off the ship and onto the planet for the first time, we see them struggling with the different gravity and observing the Earth-like planet in wonder.

There are also some beautiful shots of the Rocinante seen up close, to fulfill all your spaceship geekery needs.

Amazon describes the plot of the new season: “With the Ring Gates now open to thousands of new planets, a blood-soaked gold rush begins, igniting new conflicts between Earth, Mars, and the Belt. Meanwhile, on one unexplored planet, the Rocinante crew gets caught in a violent clash between an Earth mining corporation and desperate Belter settlers as deadly new threats from the protomolecule emerge.”

Season 4 of The Expanse will arrive on Amazon Prime Video at the end of the year on December 13, 2019.