Sci-fi series ‘The Expanse’ could find new life with Amazon Studios

A mere 10 days after Syfy canceled its celebrated sci-fi series The Expanse, a report suggests that the show could receive a second chance at Amazon Studios.

Currently in the midst of its third season, The Expanse might be headed to Amazon for future seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The deal has yet to be confirmed, but the report indicates that Amazon is in talks with show producers Alcon Television to acquire the first-run rights to the series in addition to the streaming rights, which it already owned. This would likely give the popular show a new home for the foreseeable future if the deal goes through.

The Expanse is said to be one of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ favorite shows, and with the streaming video platform already holding on to the streaming rights for the series, a move to Amazon makes sense. Syfy’s decision to cancel the series reportedly stemmed from its extremely limited broadcast rights for the program.

Set hundreds of years in the future, The Expanse is based on the bestselling book series authored by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck under the collective pen name James S. A. Corey. The series chronicles the lead-up to war between various planets and assorted colonies vying for control of the solar system, with a small group of characters caught up in a vast conspiracy that threatens all of humanity. Oscar-nominated screenwriters Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (Children of Men, Iron Man) developed the series and serve as executive producers along with showrunner Naren Shankar (Almost Human, Grimm). The series stars Steven Strait, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper, Cas Anvar, and Wes Chatham.

If the deal is finalized, The Expanse would join an impressive lineup of upcoming series on Amazon. The streaming video platform already has a highly publicized Lord of the Rings series in development, as well as Jordan Peele’s Nazi-hunting series The Hunt lined up. It also has another sci-fi drama from Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan in development titled The Peripheral.

The Expanse currently airs Wednesdays on Syfy at 9 p.m. ET, with the finale of the third season — and possibly the series finale, if the Amazon deal falls through — expected to air in July.