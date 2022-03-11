Netflix is in talks to adapt The Gentlemen as a TV series

itIt’s only been three years since director Guy Ritchie’s crime comedy The Gentlemen premiered in theaters. Regardless, Deadline is reporting that Netflix is in negotiations to order a new TV series based on it. And Ritchie is directly involved with bringing this new incarnation of his story to life.

According to the report, Ritchie has already co-written the pilot episode and agreed to direct the first two episodes while remaining as an executive producer beyond that. Should the series go forward, it will be produced by Miramax TV and Moonage Pictures.

In the original film, Matthew McConaughey portrayed Mickey Pearson, an American living in London who made his fortune running an underground marijuana ring. Mickey also earned a reputation for using violence and blackmail to maintain control of his criminal empire. But when Mickey tries to gracefully sell his business and retire, it sets off a chain reaction of events as rival factions attempt to steal what he built. The film also features Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant.

Ritchie’s previous credits include Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, Sherlock Holmes, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and Disney’s live-action Aladdin. The Gentlemen won’t be the first TV adaptation of Ritchie’s films. Sony previously made a Snatch TV series without his direct involvement, but he did contribute to the Lock, Stock … television show.

Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Bill Block will also executive produce The Gentlemen with Ritchie, along with Miramax TV’s Will Gould and Matthew Read.

