  1. Movies & TV

Netflix is in talks to adapt The Gentlemen as a TV series

By

itIt’s only been three years since director Guy Ritchie’s crime comedy The Gentlemen premiered in theaters. Regardless, Deadline is reporting that Netflix is in negotiations to order a new TV series based on it. And Ritchie is directly involved with bringing this new incarnation of his story to life.

According to the report, Ritchie has already co-written the pilot episode and agreed to direct the first two episodes while remaining as an executive producer beyond that. Should the series go forward, it will be produced by Miramax TV and Moonage Pictures.

In the original film, Matthew McConaughey portrayed Mickey Pearson, an American living in London who made his fortune running an underground marijuana ring. Mickey also earned a reputation for using violence and blackmail to maintain control of his criminal empire. But when Mickey tries to gracefully sell his business and retire, it sets off a chain reaction of events as rival factions attempt to steal what he built. The film also features Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant.

Michelle Dockery and Matthew McConaughey in The Gentlemen.

Ritchie’s previous credits include Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, Sherlock Holmes, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and Disney’s live-action Aladdin. The Gentlemen won’t be the first TV adaptation of Ritchie’s films. Sony previously made a Snatch TV series without his direct involvement, but he did contribute to the Lock, Stock … television show.

Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Bill Block will also executive produce The Gentlemen with Ritchie, along with Miramax TV’s Will Gould and Matthew Read.

Editors' Recommendations

This Samsung 8K TV is $4,000 off today

The Samsung 2022 Neo QLED 8K TV with abstract art on the screen.

What if Apple doesn’t release a foldable?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Flip 3 together, showing their partially folded displays.

Rudolph Herzog on the science & sexology of Last Exit: Space

A "generational spacecraft" spins through the stars in a scene from Last Exit: Space.

Grab an HP Envy laptop while it’s $560 off!

hp envy x360 15 ryzen review 2021 4

MSI launches two new quantum dot gaming monitors

The MPG Artymis curved gaming monitors include QD (Quantum Dot) Premium Color technology among their highlight features

Get a 1TB external hard drive for only $45 with this deal

WD Easystorage hard drive on wooden desk.

Snag a 58-inch TV for only $400 today

The Vizio 58-inch 4K smart TV makes a great centerpiece for any home theater.

Newegg has Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for 25% off!

A man with a mask wearing Sony WH 1000XM4 headphones.

Apple VR rumored to run on Mac chipset

Apple VR Headset Concept by Antonio De Rosa

Beyond The Adam Project: 5 great time travel movies to watch

Split image of X-Men: Days of Future Past, The Adam Project, & Mr. Peabody & Sherman.

Why the moon needs a space traffic control system

astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have measured the amount of ozone in Earth’s atmosphere

Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 1, week 14 quests and how to complete them

Flamingo decorations in Fortnite.

Hulu With Live TV adds unlimited DVR starting April 13

hulu price increase october 2021 app icon apple tv 1