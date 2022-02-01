  1. Movies & TV

The Offer’s new trailer explores the making of The Godfather

By

The Godfather is a masterpiece of American cinema that changed the movies forever. However, the epic saga of the Corleone crime family isn’t the only reason to appreciate the film. This April, Paramount+ is dramatizing the behind-the-scenes struggle to bring The Godfather to theaters in a new miniseries, The Offer.

The Offer is based on the experiences of producer Albert S. Ruddy, who is portrayed by Miles Teller in the series. In the first trailer for the show, Ruddy is extremely passionate about Mario Puzo’s novel. Unfortunately, not everyone shares that passion. The Hollywood studios aren’t exactly eager to jump on the project. And the subject matter also seems to be a touchy subject for both Italian-American advocates and actual crime families.

The trailer also briefly introduces Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, the director who was ultimately chosen to bring Puzo’s story to life. And in the clip at the end of the trailer, Coppola shares the iconic opening line from the film.

Dan Fogler in The Offer.

Matthew Goode also stars in the miniseries as Robert Evans, with Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo, and Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn. Several of The Godfather‘s cast members will be portrayed in the series, including Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando and Anthony Ippolito as Al Pacino.

Michael Tolkin wrote and developed The Offer, while the individual episodes were helmed by director Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman). The first episode of The Offer will be released on Paramount+ on April 28.

