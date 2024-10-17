Oz battles Sofia for control of Gotham in The Penguin’s fiery midseason trailer

The war for control of Gotham is heating up in the midseason trailer for The Penguin.

Oz begins the trailer with a question: “So who’s got the power in this city?” In one corner, there’s Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), the new head of her family after the deaths of her father and brother. The footage depicts Sofia recruiting new associates to strengthen the Falcone crime family. The other figure looking to take back Gotham is Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown), who seeks revenge against the Falcones for putting him in jail.

Recommended Videos

At the center of the crime war is Oz Cobb (Colin Farell), aka the Penguin, who makes his own push to become Gotham’s criminal overlord. However, Sofia knows Oz murdered her brother Alberto (Michael Zegen) and looks to be targeting his mother, Francis (Deirdre O’Connell), and lover, Eve (Carmen Ejogo).

“We kill Oz, and then we take the city,” Sofia declares as the footage descends into fiery madness.

The Penguin | Mid-Season Weeks Ahead Trailer | Max

The Penguin also stars Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, Michael Kelly as Johnny Viti, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni, James Madio as Milos Grapa, Scott Cohen as Luca Falcone, and Theo Rossi as Dr. Julian Rush.

The Penguin is executive produced by Farrell, Clark, Lauren LeFranc, Craig Zobel, Bill Carraro, and The Batman‘s Matt Reeves. LeFranc serves as the writer and showrunner, while Zobel directs the first three episodes.

The Penguin has been an overwhelming success for HBO. The Batman spinoff debuted to 5.3 million U.S. viewings across HBO and Max, the largest series premiere since The Last of Us in January 2023. The fourth episode, Cent’Anni, scored the series’ highest IMDB rating with a 9.5.

New episodes of The Penguin air Sunday nights on HBO and are available to stream on Max.