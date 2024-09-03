Somebody died, and somebody’s guilty, in the official trailer for The Perfect Couple, Netflix’s upcoming murder mystery series.

Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) heads to Nantucket to marry Benji Winbury (Billy Howle). The Winburys, one of the island’s wealthiest families, is headed by Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman), a successful novelist and Benji’s mother. On the morning of the wedding, a dead body washes up on the shores of Nantucket, transforming the idyllic wedding into a crime scene. During the investigation, every Winbury becomes a suspect, including Greer, who makes her guests sign NDAs while staying at the house.

Recommended Videos

“These people are used to getting whatever they want,” Chief of Police Dan Carter (Michael Beach) says in the trailer. “The minute they feel they’re losing control, they burn it all down.”

The Perfect Couple also stars Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury, Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury, Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco, Ishaan Khatter as Shooter Dival, Jack Reynor as Thomas Winbury, Mia Isaac as Chloe Carter, Sam Nivola as Will Winbury, Donna Lynne Champlin as Nikki Henry, and Isabelle Adjani as Isabel Nallet.

Showrunner Jenna Lamia created The Perfect Couple, a television adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s 2018 bestselling novel. Lamia also acts and stars as Judy Cooper in the dark comedy Resident Alien. The six-episode series is directed by Susanne Bier, the award-winning director of Bird Box, The Night Manager, and The Undoing. Executive producers include Kidman, Per Saari, Josh Barry, Shawn Levy, Gail Berman, and Hend Baghdady.

The Perfect Couple streams on Netflix on September 5, 2024.