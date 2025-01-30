 Skip to main content
One of HBO’s funniest comedies returns this March for its final season

By
The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 | Official Teaser | Max

Everyone’s favorite family of televangelists returns for its fourth and final season this spring. HBO announced Thursday that The Righteous Gemstones will premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, March 9, 2025. The nine-episode season will air on HBO and stream on Max.

In the season 4 teaser trailer, the Gemstone children — including Jesse, Kelvin, and Judy — finally have control of the church, while their father Eli drinks his life away on a boat. The Gemstone clan is in for a rude awakening as power comes with responsibility, which may disrupt their extravagant lifestyle. “The family’s codependence is tested as they attempt to move forward without letting go of their storied past,” HBO’s logline reads.

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 cast features Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, and Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone.

The rest of the ensemble includes Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap, Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap, and Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap.

Two men and a woman stand in a line and put their hands out.
HBO

The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by McBride. While speaking to GQ, McBride joked that God told him it was time to end the show.

It felt natural,” McBride said about ending the show after four seasons. “I wrote the pilot for [Righteous Gemstones] in 2017, so when I finish up post [on season 4], I’ll have been on this show for almost eight years. It doesn’t seem like that, because we had a pandemic in the middle and a strike. But, yeah—the story came to me, and it felt like it was a story that was bringing all these themes and these ideas and these characters to a conclusion, to something that felt like completion.”

Stream the first three seasons of The Righteous Gemstones on Max.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
