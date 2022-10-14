 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Features

What happened in the The Rings of Power’s season one finale?

Joe Allen
By

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The mystery at the heart of the first season of The Rings of Power was whether Sauron was somewhere amongst the show’s sprawling ensemble. In the season finale, titled “Alloys,” we get our answer: Halbrand, Galadriel’s human companion and close confidant throughout much of the season, is in fact Sauron. Galadriel discovers that he is not the lost king of the Southlands, and Halbrand a.k.a. Sauron attempts to convince her to join forces with him by showing Galadriel a vision of her long-lost brother. His temptation ultimately fails, and Halbrand leaves Eregion.

Before doing so, though, he helps Celebrimbor unlock the power of the Mithril that Elrond managed to smuggle out of Khazad-dûm in last week’s episode. Galadriel manages to convince both Elrond and Celebrimbor that they should not work with Halbrand, and she tells them to forge three rings instead of one or two. Elrond ultimately discovers that Halbrand is not the king of the Southlands, and their story ends with the forging of the Elven rings of power. The last we see of Halbrand/Sauron, he’s making his way toward Mount Doom.

Galadriel looks at a man in The Rings of Power.

The episode also features a few moments focused on the Numenorians, including Miriel and Elendir’s return to Numenor and the news that Miriel’s father, the king, has died. Before his death, though, the king confuses Eärien for his own daughter and tells her about the doom that is coming for Numenor if they don’t reforge their alliance with the Elves. He also grants her access to the Palantír so that she can look into the future, although we don’t get to see whatever she sees.

The third major plotline involves The Stranger, who is confronted by the cultists who have been following him. They claim that he is Sauron, but we discover that they are mistaken. He is in fact an Istar or wizard, and may actually be Gandalf, although we don’t yet know that for sure. With some help from Nori and the harfoots, The Stranger determines that he is good and destroys the cultists. Then, he decides that he must set off toward Rhûn, a land in the far east where he can learn more about who he is. Nori decides to strike off with the Stranger, leaving the Harfoots behind.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Official Trailer | Prime Video

And that’s where the season finale leaves us. The Elves have their rings of power, Sauron has been revealed, and Nori and The Stranger, who could very well be Gandalf, are off on an adventure. Rings of Power will be back for another season, but until then, we’ll just have to start this season over from the top.

Editors' Recommendations

The Rings of Power: what you should know about Middle-earth before watching
Galadriel strokes the face of a man in The Rings of Power.
Galadriel gathers her allies in The Rings of Power’s final trailer
Morfydd Clark in The Rings of Power.
Lord of the Rings series drops stunning trailer at Comic-Con
Galadriel putting a helmet on top of a pile in a scene from Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power.
Galadriel sees the future in new teaser for The Rings of Power
Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Coin: A Founder’s Story trailer puts a positive spin on crypto
Brian Armstrong in Coin: A Founder's Story.
Amsterdam review: An exhausting, overlong conspiracy thriller
Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington walk through a lobby together in Amsterdam.
Heardle today, October 9: answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Sunday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.
Framed today, October 9: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Sunday)
A man looks on his phone.
Trailer Park Boys on Canadian Thanksgiving, donair turkeys, and high times
Ricky, Bubbles, and Julian stand in front of trailers in a promotional image for Trailer Park Boys.
Everything announced at New York Comic Con 2022
Christina Ricci in Wednesday.
The best horror anime to watch
Alucard pointing his gun in Hellsing Ultimate anime key art.
Watch ISS astronaut’s awesome tribute to 2001: A Space Odyssey
iss astronaut tribute to 2001 a space odyssey
Heardle today, October 10: answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Monday)
A woman wearing headphones looks at a smartphone while listening to music on a sofa.