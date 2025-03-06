 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

This iconic ’80s teen rom-com couple had a real-life romance

By
John Cusack and Ione Skye in Say Anything.
20th Century Studios

Next month will mark the 36th anniversary of Cameron Crowe‘s directorial debut, Say Anything, which featured John Cusack and Ione Skye as a blossoming high school couple, Lloyd Dobler and Diane Court. It’s arguably one of the best ’80s movies, but the romance between Skye and Cusack was strictly on-screen, or so we thought.

Via EW, Skye’s new autobiography, Say Everything, reveals that she had a very real romantic crush on Cusack while they were filming Say Anything. In an excerpt shared from the book, Skye recalls her feelings coming up when she and Crowe argued with Cusack about whether Lloyd should tell Diane that he loved her. Cusack mentioned off the cuff that he had never been in love until recently, and that threw Skye for a loop.

Recommended Videos

“I spun out on that for a moment,” recalled Skye. “Was Johnny in love with me? As our romance had grown on camera, a real attraction had grown as well. I felt it all the time and knew he did too, but we’d just let it be on film. Did he want more? Did I? Was I in love with Johnny?’

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Skye later learned that Cusack was referring to his then girlfriend, Susannah Melvoin. But that didn’t stop some sparks from flying when she asked him to say “I love you” for her, instead of refusing to let Lloyd express the feeling.

“We had a brief, thrilling stare-off, and I thought we might kiss, but we didn’t,” noted Skye. “That would come later, years later.”

Skye doesn’t elaborate too much about her real-life romance with Cusack, and she added that it was something she felt she had to explore following her divorce from Adam Horovitz in 2000.

“I’d slept with Johnny after my divorce because I’d needed to get him out of my system and it had worked — now I knew we were meant to be in love only in the movies.”

Although Cusack and Skye’s relationship didn’t last, Say Anything is currently streaming among the best movies on Hulu, and their on-screen chemistry will live on through that film.

Watch Say Anything on Hulu.

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Tom Hardy transforms into a fixer for a powerful crime family in MobLand trailer
Tom Hardy walks and looks up in Mobland.

Tom Hardy plays a fixer who learns never to cross the family in the official trailer for MobLand, an upcoming crime series for Paramount+.

Pierce Brosnan stars as Conrad Harrigan, the patriarch of a powerful crime family in London. "When someone forgets their place, I've got a man for that," Conrad says before the trailer cuts to Hardy's Harry Da Souza, the Harrigan family's fixer. Conrad then calls his wife Maeve (Helen Mirren) the most "dangerous" family member.

Read more
Ben Stiller tried to cast Barack Obama in Severance season 2
Adam Scott holds balloons on the left while Obama speaks on the right.

Former President Barack Obama almost took a job at Lumon Industries.

Severance executive producer Ben Stiller revealed on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live that he asked Obama to appear in an episode of the hit Apple TV+ series. Stiller wanted Obama to provide the voice of the animated building for the Lumon is Listening video from season 2, episode 1. The role eventually went to Keanu Reeves, but Stiller explained that Obama received the offer first.
“There was one person that I asked before [Keanu Reeves], and he said no: President Barack Obama,” Stiller said.
Stiller, who serves as Severance's primary director, explained how he asked Obama to do the role via email.
“I didn't ask him in person. I knew someone who knew his lawyer, and his lawyer said I can relay the request if you write an email,” Stiller clarified to host Jimmy Kimmel. “So I wrote an email to him saying like, 'Hey we have this show,' whatever. And like two days later, I get an email back from President Barack Obama saying, 'Hey Ben. Big fan of the show. Love season 1. Can’t wait for season 2. Don’t think I have time in my schedule to make this happen.”

Read more
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in March 2025
The cast of The Wheel of Time season 3.

Amazon Prime Video has a very annoying habit of being late with its list of library titles of classic TV shows and movies joining the library each month. For March, Prime Video has decided not to disclose its new library additions at all. We can only assume that new movies arrived on Prime Video at the start of March, but Amazon has left us all in the dark. The other major streamers share detailed breakdowns of their new films and TV series.

But as of March 4, Amazon has only shared the bare minimum of what's coming to Prime Video in March. To be fair, it's a good lineup. The fantasy series, The Wheel of Time, is premiering its third season on March 13, while the long-running Bosch franchise comes to a close with season 3 of Bosch: Legacy on March 27. To put it in perspective, Bosch was one of the first Prime Video original series in 2014! Ten seasons across two shows is a great run by any measure.

Read more