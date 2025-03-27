 Skip to main content
3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (March 28- 30)

By
Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown.
Searchlight Pictures

Earlier this month, Hulu had the good fortune to add Anora to its lineup just a few weeks after it won Best Picture at the Oscars. This week, Hulu is adding another one of last year’s Best Picture nominees, A Complete Unknown. Naturally, it’s our top pick for the three great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend.

Our two remaining picks for the last weekend in March are a college drama and one of Jim Carrey’s best movies. Any or all of these films are a great way to close out the month from the comfort of your own home.

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

A Complete Unknown (2024)

Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning in A Complete Unknown.
Searchlight Pictures

Timothée Chalamet and Ed Norton both received Oscar nominations for their respective performances as Bob Dylan and Pete Seeger in A Complete Unknown. Norton has a large supporting role, but this is Chalamet’s movie from start to finish. And if Chalamet had won Best Actor at the Academy Awards, it would have been well-deserved.

The film captures a period in time in Dylan’s life when he managed to break into the folk music scene. He also found romance with Sylvie Russo (Elle Fanning) while sharing undeniable chemistry with Joan Baez (Monica Barbaro), a music legend in her own right. Regardless, Dylan is moved to find his own path in the industry, rather than following someone else’s example. That’s going to lead to some bruised egos and broken relationships along the way.

Watch A Complete Unknown on Hulu.

The Line (2023)

The cast of The Line.
Utopia

The Line is all about college students with no concept of boundaries or the consequences of their own actions. Even after being warned by the dean, the guys of Kappa Nu Alpha gleefully flout the rules that were supposedly meant to keep them in check. Sophomore Tom Backster (Alex Wolff) even seems to be in line to be the next leader of the frat, especially since his rich friend, Mitch Miller (Bo Mitchell), supports him.

Eventually, Mitch pushes things too far during a hazing ritual, and suddenly the stakes are very real for Tom and the others who took part in the incident. That forces Tom to decide where his true loyalties lie, and how far he’s willing to go to escape the blame for something that could bring down the entire frat.

Watch The Line on Hulu.

The Truman Show (1998)

Jim Carrey in "The Truman Show."
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey) is the biggest star in the world; he just doesn’t know it. And if the director, Christof (Ed Harris), has his way, Truman will never find out. In the world of the film, The Truman Show is a reality series that has chronicled every moment of Truman’s life. He’s the only one who isn’t aware that everyone around him is an actor, including his made-for-TV wife, Meryl (Laura Linney).

A massive dome was constructed to keep Truman and his small town separated from the outside world. But when too many inexplicable things happen, Truman questions his reality and starts looking for a way out.

Watch The Truman Show on Hulu.

