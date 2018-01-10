Facebook series, ‘Tom vs Time,’ will explore Tom Brady’s fight against aging

Ageless has become a common descriptor for Tom Brady, but it is no secret that he has to fight to stay that way. The 40-year-old New England Patriots quarterback has been open about the work, both on and off the field, that it takes to remain at peak performance levels. Now, his battle will be the subject of the upcoming docu-series Tom vs Time.

Facebook ordered six episodes of the docuseries, and they’ll stream on Watch, Variety reports. The social media site launched a page for the show and released its trailer on Monday, January 8. It highlights Brady’s dedication to football and the sacrifices that he makes for the sport he loves.

“If you’re going to compete against me, you better be willing to give up your life — because I’m giving up mine,” he says at one point.

The trailer also offers a look at Brady’s family, including his three children and supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen.

“I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone that loves to do something as much as he loves football,” she says of her husband.

As for Brady, he tells viewers that he has a “warrior’s spirit” and shares that he’s “always in competition with [himself].”



Brady said that he has been thinking for years that it would be “cool” to give fans more insight into his life. He indicated that Tom vs Time will do just that.

“The docu-series is intimate, in-depth and more personal than anything I’ve released on my social channels, so I think it will be a great way of extending my reach to people on Facebook Watch,” he said.

Meanwhile, the series’ creator, Gotham Chopra, wanted to explore what makes Brady great, so it is safe to say that Patriots fans will love it.

“My goal working with Tom — who has truly achieved unprecedented success on the field over the course of the last 18 NFL seasons — was to understand the anatomy of that greatness,” he said.

News of the docuseries’ comes as Brady leads the Patriots into the playoffs yet again, this time hunting for his sixth Super Bowl ring. Tom vs Time is produced by Religion of Sports and Dirty Robber, with Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran, Chris Uettwiller, and Martin Desmond Roe serving as executive producers.

Facebook has yet to reveal when Tom vs Time will premiere, but in the meantime, we can look for him on the field come on Saturday, January 13 when the Patriots host the Tennessee Titans at 8:15 p.m. ET.