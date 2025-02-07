Tom Cruise hangs upside down from a biplane in latest Mission: Impossible 8 stunt

Tom Cruise risks his life in the latest stunt for Mission: Impossible 8. In other news, the sky is blue, and the grass is green.

As Hollywood’s biggest movie star, Cruise has made his bones by executing several of the most jaw-dropping stunts in cinema’s illustrious history. In the last decade, Cruise has performed a halo jump in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, piloted multiple aircraft in Top Gun: Maverick, and rode a motorcycle off a cliff in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

For his next trick, Cruise will hang upside down from a biplane in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. In footage shared on Cruise’s social media, the 62-year-old is hanging off a biplane as director Christopher McQuarrie watches the footage from a monitor. The stunt will likely be featured in Mission: Impossible 8’s next trailer, with a rumored release during Super Bowl LIX.

At the end of Dead Reckoning, Ethan Hunt (Cruise) retrieved the cruciform key to the all-powerful AI known as the Entity. In The Final Reckoning, Ethan and his team must locate the sunken Sevastopol, a Russian submarine, and destroy the Entity onboard.

Besides Cruise, The Final Reckoning stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, and Angela Bassett.

Will Mission: Impossible 8 be Cruise’s swan song? The Final Reckoning is rumored to be Cruise’s final appearance in the franchise. When asked by Empire if this is it for him in Mission: Impossible, Cruise laughed and said, “You gotta see the movie.”

McQuarrie also remained coy when asked if this would be Cruise’s final film as Ethan Hunt. McQuarrie, though, teased that The Final Reckoning will encompass Cruise’s three-decade journey with the character.

“It is, I hope, the satisfying conclusion to a 30-year story arc,” McQuarrie said. “I’m pretty confident that people are going to feel that the title was appropriate.”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning opens in theaters on May 23, 2025.