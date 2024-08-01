Tom Cruise preparing for dangerous stunt at the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony

Tom Cruise is ready to defy the odds again with another jaw-dropping stunt. The Hollywood daredevil is lending his talents to the International Olympic Committee to perform a stunt at the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Per TMZ, Cruise is preparing to complete a stunt during the Closing Ceremony that signals the transition from the 2024 Paris Olympics to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The plan is for Cruise to rappel down from the top of Stade de France onto the field with the official Olympic flag. Then, the broadcast will cut to a prerecorded tape of Cruise flying with the Olympic flag from Paris to Los Angeles.

The Top Gun star will jump out of the plane and skydive to the Hollywood sign. Cruise is set to pass the flag to other Olympians as they parade around Los Angeles. Cruise reportedly filmed the Hollywood portion of the stunt on a Saturday morning in March.

The logistics in Paris are still being determined. Furthermore, TMZ mentions that Cruise may use a stunt double for the rappelling component.

Cruise is no stranger to danger. The 62-year-old is known for doing his own stunts, like executing a halo jump in Mission: Impossible – Fallout and flying a fighter jet in Top Gun: Maverick. In Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Cruise drove his motorcycle off a cliff and parachuted to the bottom, walking away from the stunt unharmed.

Cruise was recently seen hanging from a plane on the set of Mission: Impossible 8

The Closing Ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 11, 2024.