 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Tom Cruise preparing for dangerous stunt at the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony

By
Tom Cruise smiles while holding a microphone.
Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Tom Cruise is ready to defy the odds again with another jaw-dropping stunt. The Hollywood daredevil is lending his talents to the International Olympic Committee to perform a stunt at the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Per TMZ, Cruise is preparing to complete a stunt during the Closing Ceremony that signals the transition from the 2024 Paris Olympics to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The plan is for Cruise to rappel down from the top of Stade de France onto the field with the official Olympic flag. Then, the broadcast will cut to a prerecorded tape of Cruise flying with the Olympic flag from Paris to Los Angeles.

Recommended Videos

Tom Cruise Performing Epic Stunt To Close Paris Olympics, Pass Flag To L.A. 2028 | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/BtDeSB24Uh

&mdash; TMZ (@TMZ) August 1, 2024

The Top Gun star will jump out of the plane and skydive to the Hollywood sign. Cruise is set to pass the flag to other Olympians as they parade around Los Angeles. Cruise reportedly filmed the Hollywood portion of the stunt on a Saturday morning in March.

The logistics in Paris are still being determined. Furthermore, TMZ mentions that Cruise may use a stunt double for the rappelling component.

Cruise is no stranger to danger. The 62-year-old is known for doing his own stunts, like executing a halo jump in Mission: Impossible – Fallout and flying a fighter jet in Top Gun: Maverick. In Mission: Impossible — Dead ReckoningCruise drove his motorcycle off a cliff and parachuted to the bottom, walking away from the stunt unharmed.

Cruise was recently seen hanging from a plane on the set of Mission: Impossible 8

Tom Cruise on the set of Mission Impossible 8 pic.twitter.com/xUDwdIbOfm

&mdash; The Oscar Race (@TheOscarRace) July 16, 2024

The Closing Ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Everything leaving Hulu in August 2024
Julia Stiles, Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick, and Liev Schreiber in The Omen.

Typically, Hulu and all of the other major streamers lose a lot of titles at the end of the month. That's just the reality of the streaming era, where even movies that belong to the studios won't stay put on their outlets. But in August, Hulu is barely losing any titles at all. Given the constant turnover we normally get, this has to be considered a win for subscribers.

As an added bonus, most of the impending departures aren't exactly critical favorites. Few will likely miss the poorly-reviewed Polaroid or Beautiful Disaster. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't stay on top of what's leaving Hulu in August. Almost every movie has the potential to be someone's favorite, so you should make sure that your picks aren't on the list. As usual, our favorite picks for the month are in bold.

Read more
Texans vs Bears live stream: Watch the NFL Hall of Fame Game for free
C.J. Stroud stands in front of a microphone at the podium.

Real, live football is back tonight, as the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears meet in the 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game. You're unlikely to see many starters on either side of the field -- that includes No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, who won't yet make his debut for Bears -- but it's still a great opportunity to watch some of the younger players battle it out for roster spots. Or maybe more simply, it's an opportunity to watch an actual football game, which many have been itching to do for months.

The game starts at 8:00 p.m. E.T. and will be televised on both ESPN and ABC. However, if you don't have cable, we have put together a handful of different ways you can watch a live stream of the Texans vs Bears for free or for cheap.
Is there a free Texans vs Bears live stream?

Read more
10 most bingeable Netflix shows, ranked
Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey as Kate and Anthony dancing in Bridgerton.

Netflix has many great shows. How can it not given that it's very much the king of the streamers and has a considerable advantage over its competitors? It was the first streamer to produce original content, quickly venturing into different genres and building an impressive collection that keeps expanding and shows no signs of stopping.

Although it's famous for its trigger-happy approach to original content, Netflix still has many incredible shows that make for a wonderful binge. From intense dramas to quirky comedies to raunchy teen dramedies, these are Netflix's most bingeable series. All 10 are addictive and satisfying efforts that will keep audiences glued to their television screens.
10. One Piece (2023-Present)

Read more