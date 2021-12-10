NBCUniversal is giving a boost to its Peacock video streaming service by exclusively showcasing a raft of movies on the platform around six weeks after their theatrical release.

The company said this week that “the majority” of movies from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Illumination, and DreamWorks Animation will stream exclusively on Peacock as early as 45 days after their theatrical release, cutting the usual wait by several months.

It means there’s some notable content is headed Peacock’s way in the coming year, including espionage thriller The 355 starring Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o; Ticket To Paradise featuring George Clooney and Julia Roberts; The Black Phone with Ethan Hawke; and Marry Me starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

Also incoming is Downton Abbey: A New Era; Ambulance, described as “a breakneck thriller” from director-producer Michael Bay; the final installment of the Halloween franchise, Halloween Ends; and DreamWorks’ The Bad Guys.

Universal movies unlikely to make it to Peacock after 45 days include Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Christopher Nolan’s war epic Oppenheimer, according to the LA Times. Those titles are likely to land 120 days after release, the news outlet said.

“As we continue investing in the most valued and sought-after content for Peacock, films are essential to that mix,” Peacock President Kelly Campbell said in a release. “The team at Universal Filmed Entertainment Group are fantastic partners and we are excited to bring their amazing slate of blockbuster films and beloved franchises to Peacock as early as 45 days after their theatrical release, and provide a steady stream of fresh, original films exclusively for Peacock customers throughout the year.”

Peacock launched in July 2020, and as of last summer had 20 million monthly active users. Setting it apart from rival services is its free tier, though content is limited and includes ads. A monthly payment of $5 (Premium) gives you access to Peacock’s entire library of content, though still with ads. Hand over $10 a month (Premium Plus) and the ads will mostly vanish.

For some great ideas on what to watch on Peacock right now, check out this carefully compiled list from Digital Trends.

