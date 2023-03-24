With top-seeded Alabama taking on San Diego State in March Madness today, you may be wondering how to watch NCAA basketball online. This is the Sweet 16 after all, and the intensity is picking up for a spot in this weekend’s Elite Eight. The Alabama vs San Diego State television broadcast will be handled by TBS, which means you’ll be able to watch online via some of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve narrowed down the best places to watch the Alabama vs San Diego State game, and we’ve even found a way to watch the game for free.

Watch the Alabama vs San Diego State live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the best places to watch March Madness this year, as it not only gives you access to TBS, but to TNT and truTV, which are the other cable networks covering NCAA Tournament games. Sling TV is a popular streaming TV service among people looking for something to replace a cable subscription, as it’s an all-in-one TV service that keeps things simple. It has two base plans to choose from, with TBS offered on each. This ensures you can watch the Alabama vs San Diego State game no matter which channel lineup you feel is best for you. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and while there is no Sling TV free trial available, discounts are often available to first-time subscribers.

Related Videos

Watch the Alabama vs San Diego State live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu is one of the original live TV streaming services, and it’s still one of the most popular. Its popularity comes from its huge lineup of channels, which includes TBS if you jump up to the Hulu with Live TV premium offering. It’s a good service to have if you’re looking to watch the entirety of the NCAA tournament and not just the Alabama vs San Diego State game, as it includes truTV and TNT, which are the other networks covering the tournament. ESPN and FS1 are additional sports channels included in the lineup. You can utilize a Hulu free trial to give the platform a test drive, and if you like it you can dive into a Hulu with Live TV subscription for $70 per month.

Watch the Alabama vs San Diego State live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube is one of the most popular places to watch content on the planet, and its premium offering, YouTube TV, is one of the most popular live TV streaming services. If you already have a YouTube account you’re just a few clicks away from gaining access to the Alabama vs San Diego State game with YouTube TV. In addition to TBS, a subscription includes sports networks like ESPN and more than 100 channels in total. A 7-day YouTube TV free trial is available to new subscribers, which makes YouTube TV one of the only places you can watch the Alabama vs San Diego State live stream for free.

Watch the Kansas State vs Michigan State live stream from abroad with a VPN

t

You’re going to want a VPN if you’re traveling and hope to watch the Alabama vs San Diego State game online. A virtual private network will allow you to get around geographic restrictions that online streaming platforms will almost certainly have in place for the Alabama vs San Diego State live stream. Pairing a streaming service from above with NordVPN — which is one of the best VPN services — will allow you to watch the game from anywhere as you would in your own home. NordVPN almost always has deals taking place on an annual subscription, and a NordVPN free trial is available to new subscribers, which gets you a full month of free access to the service.

Editors' Recommendations