Cavaliers vs Bucks live stream: Can you watch the game for free?

Tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET tip off will take place between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bucks power duo of Gianni’s Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard has become a force to be reckoned with this season. Lillard, coming off a game winning basket over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, has proved to us all he may be on a new team, but its “Dame Time” no matter where he goes. The Cavs look good this season with a current record of 23-15 with five straight victories behind them now. Here’s where to catch these two eastern conference teams going at it tonight.

Watch Cavaliers vs Bucks on Fubo

Fubo continues to be a major source of streaming live sports for those who have left behind cable. ESPN is available to live stream through Fubo so tonight’s broadcast can be available to you if you’re not already a subscriber. Fubo has pricing plans that begin at $80 a month and go up to $100 based on what your interests are. With over 1000 hours of DVR space and 4k ultra available, many sports fans have flocked to the service more recently.

Watch Cavaliers vs Bucks from abroad with a VPN

When you live outside of the U.S. or are traveling abroad and you need to watch a broadcast of your favorite basketball team compete, the best VPNs for streaming can be your best friend. NordVPN has become one of the premiere ways of being able to sync up with a live stream of the team you follow. Grab an account, connect to a server in the U.S., and watch the game like you’re sitting on your couch stateside.

