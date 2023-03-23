Italy vs England should be quite a thrilling Euro 2024 qualifying match given the two teams are both some of the best in Europe. If you’re keen to see what happens, you need to find a streaming service that offers Fox Sports as that’s where all the Euro 2024 qualifying action is unfolding. To help you out, we’ve picked out the best ways to watch including a way to watch the Italy vs England live stream for free. Let’s take a look.

Watch the Italy vs England live stream on Sling TV

Always a popular choice among sports fans, Sling includes Fox Sports 1 for Italy vs England along with plenty of other great channels. As one of the best live TV streaming services, sign up to Sling Blue and you get access to NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, NFL Network, and a bunch of news stations too. NBC and USA Network provide access to the Premier League so it’s ideal for soccer fans. The service costs $20 for the first month before rising to $40 per month with 50 hours of DVR storage, so it works out as pretty good value.

Watch Italy vs England live stream on FuboTV

Another great streaming option for sports fans is FuboTV. Of course, it has Fox Sports 1 but it also has MLB Network, Golf Channel, NFL Network, NBC and USA Network among its 145+ channel arsenal. You also get the chance to watch Paramount, Bravo, and Disney Channel so there’s something for everyone in your household within the dozens of channels available. If you simply want to watch Italy vs England for free, you can here too thanks to a FuboTV free trial. Sign up now and you can enjoy the match later along with gaining seven days to check out the streaming service, all without paying a cent.

Watch Italy vs England live stream on Hulu with Live TV

A popular name in the cord-cutting world, Hulu with Live TV is a breeze to use offering over 90 channels including Fox Sports 1 as well as NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel and dozens more. The asking price is $70 per month and that also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+. That means you can watch ESPN+’s award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series, as well as catch up on all things Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney.

Watch Italy vs England live stream on YouTube with Live TV

Also offering Fox Sports 1 and other sports channels is YouTube TV. In all, there are over 100 channels available here including ESPN, USA Network, and NBC Sports. You also get the usual selection like Paramount, Disney Channel and Bravo for those that want something different to watch when the match isn’t on. If you love NFL, YouTube TV is the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket too. The service costs $73 per month and you get unlimited DVR storage included in that price.

Watch Italy vs England live stream from abroad with a VPN

Traveling abroad is great but, annoyingly, your streaming services rarely follow you. Due to geo-restrictions, you often can’t watch something like Italy vs England through your normal sources. Sign up to one of the best VPNs, however, and that no longer becomes a problem. A service like NordVPN works by allowing you to trick your internet connection into thinking you’re back home. Just choose a US-based server and all your streaming apps act like you never left your house. It’s ideal for making sure you don’t miss out on Italy vs England while you’re out of town (and country). While there’s no NordVPN free trial, you can feel protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee when starting out. We recommend sticking with it for the long term though as it means you’ll be much safer while browsing online than using public Wi-Fi unprotected.

