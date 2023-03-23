 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Italy vs England live stream: Watch Euro 2024 Qualifying for free

Jennifer Allen
By

Italy vs England should be quite a thrilling Euro 2024 qualifying match given the two teams are both some of the best in Europe. If you’re keen to see what happens, you need to find a streaming service that offers Fox Sports as that’s where all the Euro 2024 qualifying action is unfolding. To help you out, we’ve picked out the best ways to watch including a way to watch the Italy vs England live stream for free. Let’s take a look.

Watch the Italy vs England live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Always a popular choice among sports fans, Sling includes Fox Sports 1 for Italy vs England along with plenty of other great channels. As one of the best live TV streaming services, sign up to Sling Blue and you get access to NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, NFL Network, and a bunch of news stations too. NBC and USA Network provide access to the Premier League so it’s ideal for soccer fans. The service costs $20 for the first month before rising to $40 per month with 50 hours of DVR storage, so it works out as pretty good value.

Related Videos

Watch Italy vs England live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Another great streaming option for sports fans is FuboTV. Of course, it has Fox Sports 1 but it also has MLB Network, Golf Channel, NFL Network, NBC and USA Network among its 145+ channel arsenal. You also get the chance to watch Paramount, Bravo, and Disney Channel so there’s something for everyone in your household within the dozens of channels available. If you simply want to watch Italy vs England for free, you can here too thanks to a FuboTV free trial. Sign up now and you can enjoy the match later along with gaining seven days to check out the streaming service, all without paying a cent.

Related

Watch Italy vs England live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The live guide on Hulu With Live TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

A popular name in the cord-cutting world, Hulu with Live TV is a breeze to use offering over 90 channels including Fox Sports 1 as well as NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel and dozens more. The asking price is $70 per month and that also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+. That means you can watch ESPN+’s award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series, as well as catch up on all things Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney.

Watch Italy vs England live stream on YouTube with Live TV

The updated YouTube TV live guide.

Also offering Fox Sports 1 and other sports channels is YouTube TV. In all, there are over 100 channels available here including ESPN, USA Network, and NBC Sports. You also get the usual selection like Paramount, Disney Channel and Bravo for those that want something different to watch when the match isn’t on. If you love NFL, YouTube TV is the new home of NFL Sunday Ticket too. The service costs $73 per month and you get unlimited DVR storage included in that price.

Watch Italy vs England live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Traveling abroad is great but, annoyingly, your streaming services rarely follow you. Due to geo-restrictions, you often can’t watch something like Italy vs England through your normal sources. Sign up to one of the best VPNs, however, and that no longer becomes a problem. A service like NordVPN works by allowing you to trick your internet connection into thinking you’re back home. Just choose a US-based server and all your streaming apps act like you never left your house. It’s ideal for making sure you don’t miss out on Italy vs England while you’re out of town (and country). While there’s no NordVPN free trial, you can feel protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee when starting out. We recommend sticking with it for the long term though as it means you’ll be much safer while browsing online than using public Wi-Fi unprotected.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream: How to watch for free
A soccer field.

For soccer fans, Serie A is easily one of the more captivating soccer leagues around. Alongside the English Premier League, it offers some of the best soccer you'll see. Inter Milan vs Juventus is sure to be a thrilling match thanks to both teams having a rich history of exceptional soccer playing. To watch the Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream, there's only one streaming service with exclusive rights to the league -- Paramount Plus. We're here to tell you how to watch it and how to watch Inter Milan vs Juventus for free.
Watch the Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the exclusive home of Serie A with all 380 games available through the service. While Paramount Plus hasn't reached the heights of other streaming services, its sports coverage is steadily growing so it's a good option for sports fans. Both soccer and NFL are catered for here although don't count on seeing it in 4K. Paramount Plus is also the home of all things Star Trek including Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, as well as South Park, and Top Gun Maverick. Yellowstone is also a huge hit if you need something else to watch after catching the Serie A games. Paramount Plus is pretty cheap from $6 per month but there's also a seven day free trial. If you solely want to watch Inter Milan vs Juventus for free, this is your best bet.

Read more
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Live Stream: How to watch for free
F1 Grand Prix of Mexico

Want to watch the Saudi Arabian GP? The race -- the 2nd in the 74th Formula 1 World Championship -- starts at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT, and is being broadcast exclusively on ESPN in the United States. There are some other options available though for people traveling abroad and tuning in from other countries, including a free Saudi Arabian GP live stream. With the racers getting ready to hit the track soon, time is running out to figure out how you're going to tune in. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch today's F1 live stream.
Watch the free F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is being aired for free in Austria and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but devastating for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language — especially when it’s free to watch at home. It’s only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Read more
Manchester United vs Fulham live stream: How to watch for free
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

The FA Cup Quarter Finals are underway with Manchester United vs Fulham the must watch game today. Kicking off at 12.30 pm ET, we're expecting Manchester United to win but the FA Cup always has its moment of giant killers so anything could happen. For anyone excited to watch the Manchester United vs Fulham live stream, we're here to help. There's no way to watch Manchester United vs Fulham for free but you can still enjoy it at a highly affordable price.
Watch the Manchester United vs Fulham live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of the FA Cup so it's the only place you're going to be able to catch the Manchester United vs Fulham live stream. That can be a little frustrating as there's no longer an ESPN+ free trial but on the plus side, ESPN+ is very much worth its $10 per month subscription fee. Besides offering you the rest of the FA Cup for that price, you also get many soccer games from numerous leagues around the world. There are also NCAA basketball games, XFL football, and plenty of other sports too. ESPN's full 30 for 30 library is available too with the award-winning sports documentary series offering some fantastic insight into your favorite sports stars and more. It's a must-have subscription service for sports fans of all kinds. If you want maximum value for money, consider signing up for the Disney Bundle instead of ESPN+ on its own. For $13 per month, you get monthly subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu alongside ESPN+, fulfilling your whole household's entertainment needs.

Read more