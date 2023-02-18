If you’re looking to take in the Six Nations rugby tournament, you won’t want to miss the Italy vs Ireland match. NBC is spearheading the television coverage of the tournament, and it will be using its online streaming platform Peacock TV for the Italy vs Ireland live stream. There are other ways to watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream as well, including a couple of ways to watch for free. We’ve rounded them up, so read onward for more details.

Watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that has a lot of channels sports lovers will enjoy having access to, and while its base subscription plans won’t get you access to the Italy vs Ireland live stream, you can easily add Peacock TV to your plan for just $5 per month. You’ll need this Peacock TV add-on to watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream through Sling TV, and whether you choose the Orange or Blue subscription plan, you’re sure to get coverage of a lot of sporting events through the channels available. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and discounts are available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream on FuboTV

NBC and several of its family of channels are included with a FuboTV subscription, which will ensure you’ll be able to watch the Italy vs Ireland match online. FuboTV is also the streaming TV service of choice if you want to watch the match for free, as a FuboTV free trial is available to new subscribers. This will get you seven days of free access to the full lineup of FuboTV offerings. These include CNBC, which is handling some replays of Six Nations matches. If you’re a returning FuboTV subscriber, plans start at $75 per month.

Watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream on Peacock TV

With NBC helming the broadcast of Six Nations matches, its streaming platform, Peacock TV, is the streaming service you want to have access to if you’re hoping to catch the Italy vs Ireland live stream in real time. While other streaming TV services will get you access to replays of the match, Peacock TV is the only one that will give you access to it live. It’s an affordable subscription at just $5 per month, and sports lovers will enjoy Peacock’s coverage of WWE, Sunday Night Football, and golf, in addition to rugby. Peacock TV also has a $10 per month premium plan that eliminates ads and provides access to local NBC channels is also available.

Watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV will get you access to NBC and its other channels, which will include replays of the Italy vs Ireland live stream. Many people who prefer the channel lineups they’re used to with a cable subscription will love Hulu with Live TV, as it offers more channels than most streaming TV services, and Hulu is now one of the longest-tenured streaming platforms. It doesn’t offer a free trial of its Live TV service, but there is a Hulu free trial. This won’t get you access to the Italy vs Ireland match, but it will give you an idea of what a Hulu subscription has to offer. You can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for $70 per month if you like the service, just be sure to do so in time for the Italy vs Ireland match.

Watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV has become a go-to platform for streaming TV, and it’s even become a great service for sports lovers. It comes with access to channels like ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. With NBC networks as part of its offering, YouTube TV will be a great place to watch the Italy vs Ireland match, and because it offers a free trial, it’s also one of the few places new subscribers will be able to watch for free. For returning subscribers access will cost $65 per month, though YouTube TV almost always has discounts taking place.

Watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream from abroad with a VPN

It can be a little more difficult to watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream if you’re outside of the United States, as streaming services often impose viewing restrictions on live sports events based on location. A virtual private network is a great way access the match as you would in your own home, however. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and pairing it with a streaming TV service like FuboTV will allow you to watch Italy vs Ireland from anywhere in the world just as you would back at home. A NordVPN free trial is available, and it offers a full month of free service while you try it out.

