Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Italy vs Ireland live stream: Watch Six Nations Rugby for FREE

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you’re looking to take in the Six Nations rugby tournament, you won’t want to miss the Italy vs Ireland match. NBC is spearheading the television coverage of the tournament, and it will be using its online streaming platform Peacock TV for the Italy vs Ireland live stream. There are other ways to watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream as well, including a couple of ways to watch for free. We’ve rounded them up, so read onward for more details.

Watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that has a lot of channels sports lovers will enjoy having access to, and while its base subscription plans won’t get you access to the Italy vs Ireland live stream, you can easily add Peacock TV to your plan for just $5 per month. You’ll need this Peacock TV add-on to watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream through Sling TV, and whether you choose the Orange or Blue subscription plan, you’re sure to get coverage of a lot of sporting events through the channels available. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and discounts are available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

NBC and several of its family of channels are included with a FuboTV subscription, which will ensure you’ll be able to watch the Italy vs Ireland match online. FuboTV is also the streaming TV service of choice if you want to watch the match for free, as a FuboTV free trial is available to new subscribers. This will get you seven days of free access to the full lineup of FuboTV offerings. These include CNBC, which is handling some replays of Six Nations matches. If you’re a returning FuboTV subscriber, plans start at $75 per month.

Related

Watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With NBC helming the broadcast of Six Nations matches, its streaming platform, Peacock TV, is the streaming service you want to have access to if you’re hoping to catch the Italy vs Ireland live stream in real time. While other streaming TV services will get you access to replays of the match, Peacock TV is the only one that will give you access to it live. It’s an affordable subscription at just $5 per month, and sports lovers will enjoy Peacock’s coverage of WWE, Sunday Night Football, and golf, in addition to rugby. Peacock TV also has a $10 per month premium plan that eliminates ads and provides access to local NBC channels is also available.

Watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app on a Roku smart TV.

Hulu with Live TV will get you access to NBC and its other channels, which will include replays of the Italy vs Ireland live stream. Many people who prefer the channel lineups they’re used to with a cable subscription will love Hulu with Live TV, as it offers more channels than most streaming TV services, and Hulu is now one of the longest-tenured streaming platforms. It doesn’t offer a free trial of its Live TV service, but there is a Hulu free trial. This won’t get you access to the Italy vs Ireland match, but it will give you an idea of what a Hulu subscription has to offer. You can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for $70 per month if you like the service, just be sure to do so in time for the Italy vs Ireland match.

Watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV on Roku TV
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV has become a go-to platform for streaming TV, and it’s even become a great service for sports lovers. It comes with access to channels like ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. With NBC networks as part of its offering, YouTube TV will be a great place to watch the Italy vs Ireland match, and because it offers a free trial, it’s also one of the few places new subscribers will be able to watch for free. For returning subscribers access will cost $65 per month, though YouTube TV almost always has discounts taking place.

Watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

It can be a little more difficult to watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream if you’re outside of the United States, as streaming services often impose viewing restrictions on live sports events based on location. A virtual private network is a great way access the match as you would in your own home, however. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and pairing it with a streaming TV service like FuboTV will allow you to watch Italy vs Ireland from anywhere in the world just as you would back at home. A NordVPN free trial is available, and it offers a full month of free service while you try it out.

Barcelona vs Manchester United live stream: Watch Europa for FREE
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 16, 2023 10:25AM
machine learning soccer

The Europa League is back underway after its break for the World Cup, and later today is the clash of two titans -- Barcelona vs Manchester United. Sure to be a close match with Barcelona yet to lose at home this season, whatever happens, it's the one to watch. If you're looking for how to watch the Barcelona vs Manchester United live stream, we're here to help. We've picked out a few different ways in which you can watch the match including how to watch Barcelona vs Manchester United for free online. Arguably the ultimate in sporting entertainment right now, keep reading while we lay out your best options to watch the match. But hurry: The game is already well underway.
Watch the Barcelona vs Manchester United live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is the ultimate streaming service for sports fans right now. It offers many channels that are perfectly suited to a wide interest in all sports. Besides allowing you to watch the Europa League, it also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and a bunch of college sports channels too. Alongside that, you also get access to original Fubo Sports channels to gain something you can't see anywhere else. When you're not in the mood for sports, there are also dozens of other channels on the service including ABC, Comedy Central, Disney Channel, CNBC, and plenty more to cover every mood and taste. FuboTV costs from $75 per month so it's a good price for so much content. Right now, you don't even have to spend that if you simply want to watch Barcelona vs Manchester online for free. A FuboTV free trial is available and gives you seven days of access to the service without paying a cent.

Juventus vs Nantes live stream: Watch the Europa game for FREE
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 16, 2023 10:25AM
SeatGeek

After a break for the World Cup, the Europa League is back and sure to excite soccer fans the world over. That includes Juventus vs Nantes which kicks off later today. Predictably, it's likely to be a good victory for Juventus, but regardless, it's going to be a match worth watching. If you're keen to see the game, we're here to help you find the best way to watch the Juventus vs Nantes live stream. There are a number of different ways we've highlighted below including how to watch Juventus vs Nantes for free online. Read on while we take you through the best methods that don't require a cable subscription.
Watch the Juventus vs Nantes live stream on FuboTV

If you're a huge sports fan, FuboTV is the streaming service for you. It's one of the best live TV streaming services around with a particular focus on sports coverage. Numerous channels are included so you can watch far more than just the Europa League. That includes ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and dozens of college sports channels. There are also original Fubo Sports channels so there's something for everyone. Besides all the great sports coverage, you also gain access to popular stations such as ABC, Disney Channel, Comedy Central, CNBC, and dozens more. Costing from $75 per month depending on the package you choose, FuboTV is a tempting bet for cord-cutters. Even better, it's a good way to watch Juventus vs Nantes for free with a FuboTV free trial available. By signing up, you get seven days to try out the service.

PGA Tour Genesis Invitational live stream: Watch for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 16, 2023 8:25AM
Justin Thomas playing golf at PGA Tour

For PGA tour fans, and for sports fans in general, the Genesis Invitational is a can’t-miss event. It’s a four-round event that tees off Thursday, February 16 and culminates with the final round on Sunday, February 19. If you want to watch online there are several ways to do so. Unfortunately, the PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational live stream isn’t being consolidated into one streaming service, with ESPN+ handling some of the online coverage, and the traditional TV networks Golf Channel and CBS covering the TV broadcast and needing to be accessed through online streaming providers. This isn’t as complicated as it sounds, as we’ve pieced together the best and most affordable ways to watch the Genesis Invitational live stream.
Watch the PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming package that closely resembles the kind of interface cable subscribers will be used to. It’s one of the best live TV streaming services on the market, and it makes a lot of sense for sports lovers in general. Sling’s Blue Plan is tuned for sports content, with ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and FS1 amongst the channel lineup. The Golf Channel, which is handling a lot of the Genesis Invitation coverage, is accessible through Sling TV as well, though as a Sports Extra add-on to the Sling Blue. Sling TV is still an affordable option for watching the Genesis Invitational, as the Blue Plan is just $40 per month and the Sports Extra add-on just an additional $11 per month. There is also a Sling TV free trial available to new subscribers.

