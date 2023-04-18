 Skip to main content
How to watch the free Napoli vs AC Milan live stream

Jennifer Allen
By

For anyone keen to watch the Champions League, things are really heating up now with the second leg of the quarter-finals underway. At 3PM ET, you can see Napoli and AC Milan kick off with AC Milan keen to build upon their existing 1-0 win from the first leg. Whatever happens, you won’t want to miss out on this match so we’re on hand with some advice on how to watch the Napoli vs AC Milan live stream, including how to watch the game for free.

Watch the Napoli vs AC Milan live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo on an Apple TV.

Paramount Plus is the sole destination for Champions League soccer with CBS owning the exclusive broadcasting rights in the US. While the service isn’t the biggest streaming option out there just yet, it has some key advantages. Notably, there’s Champions League soccer, of course, but there’s also college football and even golf too. When you’re not in a sports mood, you can also catch up with Star Trek: Picard, Yellowstone and even check out Top Gun Maverick. The service typically costs $5 per month but there is a seven-day free trial so if you’re solely focused on watching Napoli vs AC Milan for free, this is the cheapest way to do so.

Watch the Napoli vs AC Milan live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

While traveling, your streaming services don’t tend to follow along with you. As soon as you cross a border, different geo-restrictions come into play meaning not everything is accessible in the same way as back home. That means no chance of watching the Napoli vs AC Milan live stream from your Paramount Plus account. Fortunately, if you use one of the best VPNs, you can solve this issue. NordVPN is our pick of the bunch as it’s simple to use. All you do is open the app, pick a US-based server and NordVPN does all the hard work, tricking your connection into thinking you’re still in the US thereby allowing you to access Paramount Plus. It’s extra useful while traveling as a VPN also gives you better privacy and security when browsing which is essential if you regularly use public Wi-Fi. No NordVPN free trial exists but you can rely on a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unsure.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

