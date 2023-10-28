 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes live stream: watch college football for free

Dan Girolamo
By

The race to the Pac-12 Championship in Las Vegas is heating up. The No. 5 Washington Huskies (4-0) remain at the top, but four teams are tied for second place heading into Week 9. Two second-place teams will play on Saturday afternoon as the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1) travel to Salt Lake City to play the No. 13 Utah Utes (6-1). Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on October 28. The game will air on Fox with Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), and Jenny Taft (reporter) providing commentary.

The Pac-12 has been one of the most competitive conferences all season, with six teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25. Oregon is a 6.5-point favorite on FanDuel, but Utah has a tremendous home-field advantage, which should slow down Oregon’s high-powered offense.

Recommended Videos

The most convenient way to watch the game is with a cable subscription. However, streaming television services offer a cheaper alternative to cable with similar benefits. Sling TV, for example, carries Fox, which will air Oregon versus Utah. Find out how to stream the game on Sling TV below.

Related

Watch the Oregon vs. Utah live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

With no annual contract and the ability to customize with extra add-ons, Sling TV features some of the best deals in live TV streaming. Subscribers can choose between Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue. At $40/month, Sling Orange has 32 channels, including seven exclusive sports and family channels, from ESPN and ESPN2 to Disney Channel and Freeform.

At $45/month, Sling Blue features 42 channels, with 17 exclusive news and entertainment channels, including Fox, NBC, ABC, MSNBC, and TLC. Customers can bundle Sling Orange with Sling Blue for $60/month. For the first month, those prices are cut in half as Sling TV provides new customers with a 50% discount.

Watch the Oregon vs. Utah live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

Oregon versus Utah is the only game in Week 9 to feature two top-15 teams. Saturday’s winner will strengthen their résumé before the first College Football Playoff Rankings Show on October 31. The loser will likely be out of contention for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship. If you love college football and the game conflicts with your travel plans abroad, download a VPN service before leaving the country.

VPNs can be used with Sling TV and other streaming services to help strengthen your connection. With a VPN, subscribers use a U.S.-based server to make it seem like you’re streaming from home. This will help bypass geographic restrictions while adding a layer of privacy and security. Our top VPN recommendation is NordVPN, one of the best VPNs on the market. NordVPN grants users a 30-day money-back guarantee if they so choose.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots live stream: watch the NFL for free
Buffalo Bills player Stefon Diggs without his helmet at a game.

Division rivals Buffalo and New England are having two very different seasons, and so far, the Patriots are really taking a beating. Will things turn around when the Buffalo Bills (4-2) take on the New England Patriots (1-5) in Foxborough, Massachusetts? We'll see, but the Bills are an 8-point favorite on FanDuel. Buffalo and New England last played in January of this year, with the Bills winning by a score of 35-23.

Just because the Bills have a winning record doesn't mean fans are happy in Buffalo. It's been hard to miss the fact that the Bills have limped to victory in games that they should have easily won. And while the Patriots haven't posed much of a threat this season, the Bills really need to step up their game if they're going to hang with the elite teams of the NFL. If you're looking for ways to watch the game, live TV streaming services will broadcast the Bills versus the Patriots.
Watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots live stream on CBS

Read more
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears live stream: watch the NFL for free
Josh McDaniels, the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

There are five 1-5 teams in the NFL this season, and one team that's still 0-6 (sorry, Panthers!). Fans of one of the 1-5 teams, the Chicago Bears, can't be very happy. Perhaps their fortunes can turn around when the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) take on the Chicago Bears (1-5) in Chicago,. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Sunday, October 22 from Soldier Field. Fox will broadcast the game, with Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez providing commentary. The Raiders are a 2-point favorite on FanDuel. Las Vegas and Chicago last played in October 2021, with the Bears winning by a score of 20-9.

If the Bears are going to win another game this season, they may not get a better chance than this. The Raiders' starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down last week with a back injury and he will not play this week. Instead, the Raiders are fielding backup quarterback Brian Hoyer as the starter. While Hoyer led the Raiders to victory last week, he has a 12-game losing streak as a starter. But considering the way that the Bears have been playing, maybe Hoyer can break that streak on Sunday. If you're looking for ways to watch the game, live TV streaming services will broadcast the Raiders versus the Bears. Sling TV is an option for fans looking for the game on a live TV streaming service. Below, you'll find more information on how to watch the Raiders take on the Bears.
Watch the Raiders vs. Bears live stream on Sling TV

Read more
Utah Utes vs. USC Trojans live stream: watch college football for free
Wide aerial shot of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Pac-12 will be under the bright lights on Saturday night when the No. 14. Utah Utes (5-1) battle the No. 18 USC Trojans (6-1). The game will start at 8 p.m. ET on October 21. Fox will air the game, with Jason Benetti, Brock Huard, and Allison Williams calling the action. Despite USC's loss to Notre Dame, the Trojans are still undefeated in the Pac-12, which is vital if it wants to make the conference championship. Utah has one conference loss, meaning Saturday night's game is a must-win. Utah won both matchups against USC in 2022.

If Utah versus USC is half as good as Oregon against Washington from a week ago, it will be a great game. Though Fox will carry the game, there are additional ways to access the network with a cable package. Sling TV, a streaming television service, is an excellent alternative to cable television. Find out how to stream the game on Sling TV below.
Watch the Utah vs. USC live stream on Sling TV

Read more