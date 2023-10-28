Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The race to the Pac-12 Championship in Las Vegas is heating up. The No. 5 Washington Huskies (4-0) remain at the top, but four teams are tied for second place heading into Week 9. Two second-place teams will play on Saturday afternoon as the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1) travel to Salt Lake City to play the No. 13 Utah Utes (6-1). Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on October 28. The game will air on Fox with Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), and Jenny Taft (reporter) providing commentary.

The Pac-12 has been one of the most competitive conferences all season, with six teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25. Oregon is a 6.5-point favorite on FanDuel, but Utah has a tremendous home-field advantage, which should slow down Oregon’s high-powered offense.

The most convenient way to watch the game is with a cable subscription. However, streaming television services offer a cheaper alternative to cable with similar benefits. Sling TV, for example, carries Fox, which will air Oregon versus Utah. Find out how to stream the game on Sling TV below.

Watch the Oregon vs. Utah live stream on Sling TV

With no annual contract and the ability to customize with extra add-ons, Sling TV features some of the best deals in live TV streaming. Subscribers can choose between Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue. At $40/month, Sling Orange has 32 channels, including seven exclusive sports and family channels, from ESPN and ESPN2 to Disney Channel and Freeform.

At $45/month, Sling Blue features 42 channels, with 17 exclusive news and entertainment channels, including Fox, NBC, ABC, MSNBC, and TLC. Customers can bundle Sling Orange with Sling Blue for $60/month. For the first month, those prices are cut in half as Sling TV provides new customers with a 50% discount.

Watch the Oregon vs. Utah live stream from abroad with a VPN

Oregon versus Utah is the only game in Week 9 to feature two top-15 teams. Saturday’s winner will strengthen their résumé before the first College Football Playoff Rankings Show on October 31. The loser will likely be out of contention for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship. If you love college football and the game conflicts with your travel plans abroad, download a VPN service before leaving the country.

VPNs can be used with Sling TV and other streaming services to help strengthen your connection. With a VPN, subscribers use a U.S.-based server to make it seem like you’re streaming from home. This will help bypass geographic restrictions while adding a layer of privacy and security. Our top VPN recommendation is NordVPN, one of the best VPNs on the market. NordVPN grants users a 30-day money-back guarantee if they so choose.

