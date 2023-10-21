 Skip to main content
Utah Utes vs. USC Trojans live stream: watch college football for free

Dan Girolamo
By

The Pac-12 will be under the bright lights on Saturday night when the No. 14. Utah Utes (5-1) battle the No. 18 USC Trojans (6-1). The game will start at 8 p.m. ET on October 21. Fox will air the game, with Jason Benetti, Brock Huard, and Allison Williams calling the action. Despite USC’s loss to Notre Dame, the Trojans are still undefeated in the Pac-12, which is vital if it wants to make the conference championship. Utah has one conference loss, meaning Saturday night’s game is a must-win. Utah won both matchups against USC in 2022.

If Utah versus USC is half as good as Oregon against Washington from a week ago, it will be a great game. Though Fox will carry the game, there are additional ways to access the network with a cable package. Sling TV, a streaming television service, is an excellent alternative to cable television. Find out how to stream the game on Sling TV below.

Watch the Utah vs. USC live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.
Sling

Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services. It’s an affordable and easy-to-use streaming television option. Sling TV has all your favorite channels, including Fox, TNT, MTV, Freeform, Disney Channel, and NFL Network. With Sling TV, there is no more paying for channels you don’t want or use.

Subscribers can choose from three packages: Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Orange costs $40/month. However, Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue are the packages to choose to watch Fox. These packages include the local Fox broadcast, which will air Utah versus USC. Sling Blue costs $45/month and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. Sling TV is giving new customers 50% off pricing for the first month.

Watch the Utah vs. USC live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Utah versus USC is an important game for the Pac-12 and the rest of college football. The winner still has an outside chance of making the College Football Playoff. This is a game football fans shouldn’t miss. However, some of you might be traveling outside the U.S. when the matchup airs on television. Frequent travel will cause issues for your streaming services. One of the ways to help minimize these problems is to download a VPN, or virtual private network.

Streaming Sling TV with a VPN will add a layer of privacy to your viewing experience. While using a foreign Wi-Fi connection, having more security is a positive. A VPN tricks the connection into thinking you’re streaming from your home. By using a U.S.-based server, a VPN can divert from geographic restrictions. The VPN we recommend using is NordVPN. One of the best VPNs on the market, NordVPN offers new customers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

