The Six Nations Championship is an annual rugby tournament, and one of the most anticipated matches is Wales vs England. NBC owns the television rights to the tournament, and is using its Peacock TV streaming platform to broadcast the Wales vs England live stream. Peacock will be the place to watch the matches live, but replays will be handled across NBC’s family of channels, which can cause a little complication if you’re trying to watch the Wales vs England online. We’ve sorted out the best ways to do so, however, including a couple ways to watch for free. Read onward for more details.

Watch the England vs Wales live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV doesn’t offer access to the Wales vs England live stream with one of its base plans, but you can watch the match on Sling TV if you add a Peacock subscription to one. With just a base Sling subscription, the all-in-one streaming TV service is a good option for sports lovers, as it gets you access to all sorts of great sports channels. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and Peacock, which you’ll need to watch Wales vs England, is only an additional $5 per month. Discounts are available for first time Sling TV subscribers.

Watch the England vs Wales live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is a great option for watching the Wales vs England because it offers NBC and several of its family of channels as part of its service. It’s also a great place to watch other Six Nations rugby matches. CNBC is an NBC-owned channel that will be handling replays of Six Nations matches, and it comes with FuboTV as well. Additionally, FuboTV is the place to go if you want to watch the Wales vs England live stream for free, as there is a FuboTV free trial available for new subscribers to take advantage of. This will get you free access to the entirety of the FuboTV channel lineup for seven days.

Watch the England vs Wales live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV is going to be the place you want to be if you’re looking to catch the Six Nations rugby matches live, and this includes Wales vs England. While other streaming TV services will get you access to replays of the match, Peacock TV is the only one that will give you access to them live. It’s an incredibly affordable subscription at just $5 per month, and sports lovers will enjoy Peacock’s coverage of WWE, Sunday Night Football, golf, and rugby. A $10 per month premium plan that eliminates ads and provides access to local NBC channels is also available.

Watch the England vs Wales live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV will get you access to NBC and its other channels, and will be a popular place to watch the Wales vs England live stream. It’s a particularly attractive option if you want a full slate of channels without a cable subscription, as Hulu with Live TV’s channel lineup is about as full as it gets when it comes to a streaming TV service. Hulu with Live TV doesn’t offer a free trial, but there is a Hulu free trial. This won’t get you access to the Wales vs England live stream, but it will give you an idea of what a base Hulu subscription has to offer. You can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for $70 per month if you like the service, getting yourself instant access to all of the live sporting events it has to offer, including Wales vs England.

Watch the England vs Wales live stream on YouTube with Live TV

Over the years YouTube TV has proven itself a quality streaming TV service. Most sports fans won’t argue, as it comes with access to channels like ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. With NBC networks as part of its offering, YouTube TV will be a great place to watch the Wales vs England live stream, and because it offers a free trial, it’s also one of the few places new subscribers will be able to watch for free. For returning subscribers access will cost $65 per month, though YouTube TV almost always has a discount taking place.

Watch the England vs Wales live stream from abroad with a VPN

Things can get a little messy if you’re looking to catch the Wales vs England live stream from abroad. Streaming services love to impose geographic restriction on live sporting events, but a virtual private network is a great way to work around them. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and pairing it with a streaming TV service like FuboTV will allow you to watch Wales vs England from anywhere just as you would in your own home. A NordVPN free trial is available, and it offers a full month of free service while you try it out.

