Keeping up with how to watch Euro 2024 qualifying games continues to be tricky with all the games spread across different channels. In the case of Wales vs Latvia, you need to have access to Fox Soccer Plus to check out the match. It’s available on fewer streaming services than the more popular Fox Sports but we’ve picked out your best options. That includes how to watch the Wales vs Latvia live stream for free. Keen to know more? Let’s dive right in!

Watch the Wales vs Latvia live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV offers Fox Sports 1 which is the main destination for many Euro 2024 qualifying games but it’s also the home of Fox Soccer Plus if you sign up for the Fubo International Sports Plus package. That bolsters your options for streaming with the service working out at $92 per month. The upside to all this? There’s a FuboTV free trial so you can always check out the Wales vs Latvia live stream for free. While you’re signed up, there’s NBC and USA Network for the Premier League as well as MLB Network, NHL Network and NHL Network too. For non-sporting needs, there’s always Bravo, Comedy Central and Disney Channel.

Watch the Wales vs Latvia live stream on YouTube with Live TV

Another option with a free trial is YouTube with Live TV. It also has Fox Sports alongside Fox Soccer Plus. You just need to sign up to the YouTube TV Sports Plus package for $84 with a free trial available for trying it out. Channels include USA Network and NBC plus it’s now the exclusive home of NFL Sunday Ticket. There’s also unlimited cloud DVR storage which is handy if you can’t watch the game live.

Watch the Wales vs Latvia live stream from abroad with a VPN

Any time you’ve traveled abroad, you may have noticed that your streaming services don’t work the same as back home. Many streaming services offer a limited or even non-existent service due to geo-restrictions affecting what they can offer. If you still want to be able to access your favorites while abroad, you need to sign up for one of the best VPNs. Signing up to something like NordVPN means you can connect to the streaming service via a US-based server, so it tricks your regular connection into thinking you’re still home. Alongside that, it improves your privacy and security which is very important if you’re relying on hotel Wi-Fi or similar. A NordVPN free trial no longer exists but there is a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re worried. It’s worth signing up for in the long term given the peace of mind it provides.