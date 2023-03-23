How to watch the World Figure Skating Championships for free

The World Figure Skating Championships continues until March 26 so if you want to watch the fantastic event, you’ll need to be quick. The Championships air across two different networks — Peacock and USA Network — so you need to make sure you have access to both to be able to see everything on the schedule. To help you figure out your best option as well as provide you with a way to watch the World Figure Skating Championships for free, we’ve rounded up the best streaming services for the job. Let’s take a look.

Watch the World Figure Skating Championships on Sling TV

Sling offers a lot of different sporting options but crucially, it has USA Network which is airing some of the World Figure Skating Championships. You won’t get to see every part of it here but it offers a decent chunk. To see it, you’ll need to sign up for Sling Blue which also provides you with NBC and other sports channels like Fox Sports 1 and NFL Network. Plenty of news stations are also bundled in with the whole thing costing $20 for the first month before rising to $40 for any following months you stay subscribed.

Watch the World Figure Skating Championships on FuboTV

A highlight among the best live TV streaming services for sports fans, FuboTV provides you with access to over 145 channels depending on the plan you pick. Crucially, there’s USA Network so you can catch much of the World Figure Skating Championship. Even better, there’s a FuboTV free trial so you can watch for seven days without paying a cent. With the World Figure Skating Championship only a few days long, you’ll have no trouble being able to watch it all for free here. FuboTV also offers Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and many entertainment channels like Paramount and Disney Channel.

Watch the World Figure Skating Championships on Peacock TV

Peacock is the home of a lot of the World Figure Skating Championship so you really need to sign up for it. Luckily, Peacock Premium only costs either $5 per month for the ad-supported tier or $10 per month if you want to avoid ads. It’s a small price to pay to watch some of the best figure skating around, plus you can always check out the best shows on Peacock during that month too, like Poker Face.

Watch the World Figure Skating Championships on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV offers access to USA Network so you can catch some of the World Figure Skating Championships. It’s not cheap at $70 per month but it also provides you with over 90 channels so there’s something for every taste and mood. To keep the whole family happy, Disney+ is also bundled in with the deal while ESPN+ is another inclusion and is great for sports fans.

Watch the World Figure Skating Championships on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV offers more than 100 channels worth of content. That includes USA Network for some of the World Figure Skating Championships. There’s also ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports for other sporting favorites. YouTube TV has recently increased to $73 per month but you do get unlimited DVR storage which makes it a tempting deal for those that can’t watch live as often as they might like.

Watch the World Figure Skating Championships from abroad with a VPN

Regularly travel and notice your streaming subscriptions don’t follow you as expected? It’s a common issue but one that’s easily resolved by using one of the best VPNs. NordVPN is our favorite as it’s so simple to use. Use the app to connect to a server in the US and it doesn’t matter where you’ve traveled to, you’ll still be able to access all your streaming services. A minor downside is there’s no NordVPN free trial but there is a 30-day money-back guarantee to give you plenty of time to see if it works for your needs. Believe us — it will.

