Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the World Figure Skating Championships for free

Jennifer Allen
By

The World Figure Skating Championships continues until March 26 so if you want to watch the fantastic event, you’ll need to be quick. The Championships air across two different networks — Peacock and USA Network — so you need to make sure you have access to both to be able to see everything on the schedule. To help you figure out your best option as well as provide you with a way to watch the World Figure Skating Championships for free, we’ve rounded up the best streaming services for the job. Let’s take a look.

Watch the World Figure Skating Championships on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Sling offers a lot of different sporting options but crucially, it has USA Network which is airing some of the World Figure Skating Championships. You won’t get to see every part of it here but it offers a decent chunk. To see it, you’ll need to sign up for Sling Blue which also provides you with NBC and other sports channels like Fox Sports 1 and NFL Network. Plenty of news stations are also bundled in with the whole thing costing $20 for the first month before rising to $40 for any following months you stay subscribed.

Watch the World Figure Skating Championships on FuboTV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.

A highlight among the best live TV streaming services for sports fans, FuboTV provides you with access to over 145 channels depending on the plan you pick. Crucially, there’s USA Network so you can catch much of the World Figure Skating Championship. Even better, there’s a FuboTV free trial so you can watch for seven days without paying a cent. With the World Figure Skating Championship only a few days long, you’ll have no trouble being able to watch it all for free here. FuboTV also offers Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and many entertainment channels like Paramount and Disney Channel.

Watch the World Figure Skating Championships on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Peacock is the home of a lot of the World Figure Skating Championship so you really need to sign up for it. Luckily, Peacock Premium only costs either $5 per month for the ad-supported tier or $10 per month if you want to avoid ads. It’s a small price to pay to watch some of the best figure skating around, plus you can always check out the best shows on Peacock during that month too, like Poker Face.

Watch the World Figure Skating Championships on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu With Live TV guide.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV offers access to USA Network so you can catch some of the World Figure Skating Championships. It’s not cheap at $70 per month but it also provides you with over 90 channels so there’s something for every taste and mood. To keep the whole family happy, Disney+ is also bundled in with the deal while ESPN+ is another inclusion and is great for sports fans.

Watch the World Figure Skating Championships on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV offers more than 100 channels worth of content. That includes USA Network for some of the World Figure Skating Championships. There’s also ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports for other sporting favorites. YouTube TV has recently increased to $73 per month but you do get unlimited DVR storage which makes it a tempting deal for those that can’t watch live as often as they might like.

Watch the World Figure Skating Championships from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Regularly travel and notice your streaming subscriptions don’t follow you as expected? It’s a common issue but one that’s easily resolved by using one of the best VPNs. NordVPN is our favorite as it’s so simple to use. Use the app to connect to a server in the US and it doesn’t matter where you’ve traveled to, you’ll still be able to access all your streaming services. A minor downside is there’s no NordVPN free trial but there is a 30-day money-back guarantee to give you plenty of time to see if it works for your needs. Believe us — it will.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch for free
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

Kicking off later today, Barcelona vs Real Madrid is going to be quite the battle in La Liga. Both teams are similarly matched and you can't really get a bigger competition than the one between these two. If you need the best way to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream, you need ESPN+. It's the exclusive home of live La Liga soccer in the US with that unlikely to change for a number of years. If you've never dived into streaming before, we're here to help with a look at what to expect and how to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream even if you're traveling.
Watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of La Liga but it's also the home of many other sports. It's the main outlet for streaming UFC fights, the only way to watch UFC pay-per-view as well as the home of a selection of English Premier League games. That's before you dive into its extensive selection of football, basketball, baseball, hockey, and a bunch more. There's also the 30 for 30 documentary series which provides award-winning insight into everything else you could want to know about your favorite sports and sporting heroes. ESPN+ costs $10 per month so it's well-priced for extensive live and on-demand sporting coverage.

Read more
Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream: How to watch for free
A soccer field.

For soccer fans, Serie A is easily one of the more captivating soccer leagues around. Alongside the English Premier League, it offers some of the best soccer you'll see. Inter Milan vs Juventus is sure to be a thrilling match thanks to both teams having a rich history of exceptional soccer playing. To watch the Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream, there's only one streaming service with exclusive rights to the league -- Paramount Plus. We're here to tell you how to watch it and how to watch Inter Milan vs Juventus for free.
Watch the Inter Milan vs Juventus live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the exclusive home of Serie A with all 380 games available through the service. While Paramount Plus hasn't reached the heights of other streaming services, its sports coverage is steadily growing so it's a good option for sports fans. Both soccer and NFL are catered for here although don't count on seeing it in 4K. Paramount Plus is also the home of all things Star Trek including Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, as well as South Park, and Top Gun Maverick. Yellowstone is also a huge hit if you need something else to watch after catching the Serie A games. Paramount Plus is pretty cheap from $6 per month but there's also a seven day free trial. If you solely want to watch Inter Milan vs Juventus for free, this is your best bet.

Read more
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Live Stream: How to watch for free
F1 Grand Prix of Mexico

Want to watch the Saudi Arabian GP? The race -- the 2nd in the 74th Formula 1 World Championship -- starts at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT, and is being broadcast exclusively on ESPN in the United States. There are some other options available though for people traveling abroad and tuning in from other countries, including a free Saudi Arabian GP live stream. With the racers getting ready to hit the track soon, time is running out to figure out how you're going to tune in. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch today's F1 live stream.
Watch the free F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live stream

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is being aired for free in Austria and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but devastating for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language — especially when it’s free to watch at home. It’s only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Read more