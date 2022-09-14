 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Webtoon will increase its presence at New York Comic Con

Dan Girolamo
By

The world’s largest digital comics platform is heading to New York Comic Con (NYCC). Webtoom announced its full lineup of programming for the event, and the slate includes multiple panels that will highlight how the company is changing comics and entertainment.

Coming off success at San Diego Comic Con (SDCC), Webtoom decided to up the ante and increase its appearance at New York’s premier comic event. This year marks the largest presence for Webtoon at the event as it will serve as the official lanyard sponsor of NYCC for the fourth time. Also, for the first time, Webtoon will open a booth for graphic novel imprint Webtoon Unscrolled.

A picture of the logo for WEBTOON

Webtoon will conduct four panels — two each on October 6 and October 7 — in association with Wattpad Webtoon Studios. These panels will feature writers and developers from Webtoon projects. They include Míriam Bonastre Tur, creator of the New York Times Bestseller Hooky; Aron Levitz, president of Wattpad Webtoon Studios; Arechan, creator of Webtoon Originals Señorita Cometa and LUFF; and the creative teams behind DC/Webtoon series Vixen: NYC and Red Hood: Outlaws.

As Webtoonexpands its coverage, its recognition grows within the entertainment industry. At SDCC, Webtoon creator Rachel Smythe won the Eisner Award for Best Webcomic for Lore Olympus. Smythe and Mike Birchall, who created Everything is Fine, are both up for Harvey Awards this fall, which is a prestigious honor for comic books.

NYCC 2022 will take place from October 6 to October 9 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. Stay up to date on Webtoon and its creators’ event appearances by following their accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

Editors' Recommendations

What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in September 2022

Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso face off in an image from Cobra Kai season 4.

Bye-bye, Batman: Caped Crusader. Animated series is no longer on HBO Max

Early art for Batman: Caped Crusader.

Forget The Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is still the best Batman movie adaptation

Batman spreading his cape in the Mask of the Phantasm poster.

The best Spider-Man characters in the Sam Raimi trilogy

Spider-Man atop a moving train in Spider-Man 2.

Toronto film fest 2022 opens with a blandly inspirational Netflix biopic

Nathalie Issa and Manal Issa play in the water.

The 74 best movies on Hulu right now (September 2022)

The Social Network

The 65 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (September 2022)

Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott in Role Models.

The best shows on Netflix right now (September 2022)

Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso face off in an image from Cobra Kai season 4.

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (September 2022)

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan walk together through a field in a scene from RRR.

Minions: The Rise of Gru heads to Peacock on September 23

Gru holds a cheese-spraying rifle, surrounded by his Minions.

Video games to play for fans of House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings

Demon's Souls key art featuring the protagonist facing the undead and the looming Boletaria gates.

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more

Johnny and Robby Lawrence cheering in a restaurant in a scene from Cobra Kai season 5.

The ending of Barbarian explained

Georgina Campbell crawls up a metal staircase in Barbarian.