West Ham vs Arsenal live stream: Can you watch for free?

Third-place Arsenal take on seventh-place West Ham in an important Premier League matchup on Sunday. Based on recent form, this one certainly favors Arsenal, who have won three in a row and took down Liverpool in impressive fashion last weekend. But The Hammers have already beaten Mikel Arteta’s side twice this season and are looking to continue that success in this London Derby.

In the US, the match (9:00 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on USA Network tomorrow morning. That gives us a slew of different live stream options, including three different ways you can watch West Ham vs Arsenal for free.

The Best Way to Watch West Ham vs Arsenal

Sling TV doesn’t come with a free trial (you can find three of those options in the next section), but “Sling Blue” comes with 39 total channels, including USA Network, and it’s on sale for just $15 for your first month ($40 per month after that).

And as if that deal wasn’t good enough, you can also get the “Paramount+ with Showtime” (watch every Serie A match), Starz, AMC+ and MGM+ add-ons all for free for the first month. So, while this option isn’t going to let you watch the match for free, it makes sense to take advantage of Sling’s current deals and get all of that for just $15.

Is There a Free West Ham vs Arsenal Live Stream?

There are three free options if you’re in the United States. The Fubo “Pro” plan, YouTube TV “Base Plan” and DirecTV Stream “Entertainment” plan all include USA Network in their channel packages, and they all come with separate free trials, giving you plenty of different ways watch West Ham vs Arsenal without having to pay anything.

How to Watch the West Ham vs Arsenal Live Stream from Abroad

Virtual private networks (VPN’s) provide you with security and privacy online by hiding your IP address. This is also a useful tool for streaming, as you can access US-only sites even if you’re abroad. You can peruse our list of best VPN deals, or you can go with our top recommendation of NordVPN, which doesn’t limit bandwidth speeds and offers with a 30-day money-back guarantee for any reason.

