Stranger Things 4, Volume 2 is going to be one of the streaming events of the summer. However, series star Winona Ryder has another project set to debut during the hottest months of the year. Ryder is also slated to headline the upcoming theatrical thriller Gone in the Night. Ryder plays Kath, a woman who just wanted to get away with her boyfriend for a romantic vacation. But as the trailer reveals, Kath gets far more than she bargained for when they encounter another couple at their rental.

At first, the two couples appear to get along, and they even play a board game together. Regardless, Kath is a bit unnerved to watch her boyfriend flirting with the other woman. And she is caught completely off guard when they apparently run off together, leaving Kath behind with her rival’s jilted boyfriend. But Kath just can’t leave it at that. While she believes that she’s been abandoned, Kath wants to know why. And it’s that search that will take her further into danger as she attempts to track down the woman.

Gone in the Night | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical

Here’s the official synopsis for the film, courtesy of Vertical Entertainment:

“When Kath and her boyfriend arrive at a remote cabin in the Redwoods, they find a mysterious young couple already there. But when her boyfriend disappears with the young woman, Kath becomes obsessed with finding an explanation.”

John Gallagher Jr. co-stars in the film as Kath’s boyfriend. We’d love to tell you his name, or the names of any of the other characters, but Vertical has yet to share that info. We do know that the other couple is played by Owen Teague and Brianne Tju, while Dermot Mulroney is portraying the man who rented the cabin to both couples. Mulroney’s character also teams up with Kath on her investigation, but the trailer makes it look like he has something to hide as well.

Eli Horowitz directed Gone in the Night from a script he co-wrote with Matthew Derby. It will be released theatrically on July 15, with a digital and on-demand release following on August 2.

