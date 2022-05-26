Early in the trailer for Abandoned, Emma Roberts’ Sara and her husband, Alex (John Gallagher Jr.), are informed about the checkered past of their potential new home. In response, Sara says “You know I don’t mind a little haunting.” Those may prove to be famous last words. Although if we had to take a bet, Sara’s last words might be some kind of blood-curdling scream.

As the trailer reveals, Sara had psychological issues long before she moved into their new home. This calls into question whether she’s actually experiencing a haunting, or if her mind is playing tricks on her. It doesn’t help that her creepy neighbor (as played by Michael Shannon) also has a questionable history with the house. But this is first and foremost a horror story, and it just wouldn’t be complete without a few ghosts.

Here’s the description of the film from Vertical Entertainment:

“Abandoned follows the sharply intense lives of Sara (Emma Roberts), her husband Alex (John Gallagher Jr.), and their infant son as they move into a remote farmhouse, which harbors a dark, tragic history. As their home’s past is revealed, the mother’s fragility escalates to a state of psychosis that jeopardizes her own safety and that of her newborn son.”

Kate Arrington also stars in the film alongside Paul Dillon, Addy Miller, and Justin Matthew Smith.

Spencer Squire directed Abandoned from a script he co-wrote with Erik Patterson and Jessica Scott. It will get a one-week theatrical exclusive run on June 17. Seven days later, on June 24, Abandoned will be available on-demand and through digital outlets.

