It’s time to crown a champion in the XFL. The 2023 XFL Championship will be played between the DC Defenders and the Arlington Renegades on Saturday night, May 13. The game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Defenders (9-1) defeated the Seattle Sea Dragons (7-3) 37-21 to win the North Division and advance to the championship. In the South Division, the Arlington Renegades (4-6) upset the Houston Roughnecks (7-3) 26-11 to punch their ticket into the championship game.

This marks the second-ever XFL Championship in league history. The first championship, the Million Dollar Game, was played in 2001, but the league disbanded shortly after. The 2023 XFL Championship is the first title game under the regime of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital.

Watch the 2023 XFL Championship live stream on ABC

The 2023 XFL Championship will air live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The game can be streamed through the ABC app from your phone, tablet, and connected devices such as a Roku or Amazon Fire TV. The XFL Championship can also be seen on your computer via ABC.com. Log in with your cable provider for full access.

Watch the 2023 XFL Championship live stream on ESPN+

If you do not have access to ABC, then you can stream the championship on ESPN+. The service costs $10 per month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $100 per year. However, there is a more advantageous deal in the form of a bundle. Users can bundle ESPN+ with ads, Disney+ with ads, and Hulu with ads for $13 per month. Before the game, make sure to check out the behind-the-scenes look at the XFL season, Player 54: Chasing the XFL Dream. All episodes are available on ESPN+.

Watch the 2023 XFL Championship live stream on Hulu with Live TV

If you’re a subscriber to Hulu with Live TV, then you can watch the XFL Championship on Saturday night. When subscribers purchase Hulu with Live TV, they will also have access to Disney+ and ESPN+. The cheaper plan, which costs $70 per month, includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The more expensive package, which costs $83 per month, features Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). With these three platforms, subscribers can watch a variety of programs and movies, including Hawkeye, Avengers: Endgame, The Handmaid’s Tale, UFC Embedded, and Ramy.

Watch the 2023 XFL Championship live stream on Sling TV

For Sling TV subscribers, the market and package will determine if you have access to ABC. Only select markets will have access to local ABC stations, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno. There are different packages to choose from (Orange and/or Blue) that range in monthly pricing from $40 to $60. However, if you live in one of those markets and want ABC, it will cost $5 more per month.

Watch the 2023 XFL Championship live stream on YouTube TV

If you’re a football fan, buying a subscription to YouTube TV may be in your best interest. You will have access to the XFL Championship on Saturday, but subscribers can also purchase NFL Sunday Ticket for football season this fall. Plus, new subscribers will only pay $63 for the first three months before it increases to its normal rate of $73 per month. If you want to experience YouTube TV, sign up for a Free trial.

Watch the 2023 XFL Championship live stream on Fubo TV

Good news for subscribers of Fubo TV. ABC is available on the subscription service, so you can watch the XFL Championship on Saturday night. There are four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. There are over 100 live channels to choose from, including ESPN, TNT, HGTV, FX, USA, and Comedy Central. With no hidden fees or contracts at sign-up, subscribers can sign up for a FREE trial and cancel anytime without penalty.

Watch the 2023 XFL Championship live stream from abroad with a VPN

For fans of the XFL who may be overseas and outside of the U.S., you will need to use a VPN, or virtual private network, to stream the championship game. A service like NordVPN will make it possible to watch the XFL Championship. Nord VPN offers a 30-day money guarantee for new users, so there’s no penalty to try it.

