The first trailer for Yellowjackets season 3 promises even more bloodshed

Sophie Nelisse in Yellowjackets
Showtime

Those crazy cannibals are at it again. Showtime unveiled its first teaser for season 3 of Yellowjackets during CCXP 2024 in São Paulo, Brazil, and it gives us a sense of where the show is headed next.

The teaser opens with text warning that the past will come back to “hunt” you and closes with the first look at Hilary Swank’s character, who will be a new addition for season 3. In between, we get a series of cuts between the past and the present as the girls in the woods make it to spring, and the women in the present realize that someone may be trying to kill them.

Yellowjackets tells the story of a girls’ soccer team trapped in the wilderness in 1996 following a plane crash and the present-day survivors who made it back alive. And, if the teaser is any indication, the girl’s decision to resort to cannibalism in order to survive in 1996 isn’t over yet.

The show’s logline explains, “The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.“

Joel McHale is also set to join the series for its third season, although he is not featured in the teaser. Yellowjackets will return on February 14, and while the teaser didn’t offer many concrete details about what will happen, it certainly did enough to leave fans excited.

