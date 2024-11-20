 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Yellowjackets season 3 gets a premiere date and a creepy teaser

By
Four women stand in a line and walk next to each other.
Showtime

Valentine’s Day just got a little messier this year thanks to Yellowjackets. Paramount+ with Showtime announced that two new episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 will stream on the service on Friday, February 14, 2025. The season 3 premiere will then have its Showtime debut on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

A short teaser with the tagline, “Eat your heart out,” accompanied the announcement.

Recommended Videos

Yellowjackets follows a high school girls’ soccer team after their plane crashes in the remote Canadian wilderness. Stranded, the girls must work together to stay alive. However, many descend into madness and resort to cannibalism to survive. The series also follows the lives of the survivors 25 years later as they struggle to deal with the sins of their past.

Related

With the story told over dual timelines, many characters are played by two actresses: the present-day adult version and their teen counterparts. Season 3 stars Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse as Shauna Shipman, Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty as Misty Quigley, Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa Turner, Simone Kessell and Courtney Eaton as Charlotte “Lottie” Matthews, and Lauren Ambrose and Liv Hewson as Vanessa “Van” Palmer.

Yellowjackets Season 3 – Coming Soon

Sophie Thatcher, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, and Elijah Wood will all return to reprise their characters from previous seasons. Hilary Swank and Joel McHale are two of the key additions to the season 3 cast.

Yellowjackets was created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. Additional executive producers include showrunner Jonathan Lisco, Drew Comins, Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon.

Yellowjackets premiered to strong reviews in November 2021. The series has received seven Emmy nominations over two seasons, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nods for Lynskey and Ricci.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
What’s up with the Game of Thrones movie and Euphoria season 3? HBO’s boss spills some details
Jon Snow and Daenerys stand in the snow on the left as Zendaya stares on the right.

Two of HBO's biggest properties, Game of Thrones and Euphoria, are making headlines for both positive and negative reasons. HBO and Max Content CEO Casey Bloys finally addressed reports about a Game of Thrones movie and Euphoria season 3 during a press event on Tuesday.

Let's start with news of the Game of Thrones movie in early development at Warner Bros. Bloys confirmed that studio heads Michael DeLuca and Pamela Abdy are teaming with author George R.R. Martin for a feature film set in the Game of Thrones universe.

Read more
Disney+ 2025 preview trailer teases Andor season 2, The Bear season 4, Alien: Earth, and more
A man stares and looks with a confusing face.

In honor of its fifth anniversary, Disney+ released a "coming in 2025" trailer, previewing next year's TV slate hitting the streamer. Notable shows in the footage include Andor season 2, The Bear season 4, and Alien: Earth.

Andor season 2 features Diego Luna returning as Cassian Andor, the petty thief who rises to become one of the Rebellion's top spies in Rogue One. The brief segment includes Adria Arjona's Bix Caleen and Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael, with the latter encouraging Cassian to become a leader. Andor season 2 premieres on Disney+ on April 22, 2025.

Read more
Marvel’s What If…? season 3 trailer: Storm, the Goddess of Thunder highlights final episodes
Red Guardians and Winter Solder leap together and punch.

Get ready for one final ride with alternate versions of the MCU in the trailer for What If…? season 3.
Marvel Animation’s What If…? will end after its upcoming third season, consisting of eight episodes. The biggest reveal features the arrival of Mjolnir-wielding Storm, the Goddess of Thunder, voiced by X-Men ’97‘s Alison Sealy-Smith. Other noteworthy moments include a Howard the Duck-Darcy Lewis team-up and the new Avengers joining to form a giant robot like the Zords in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.
Besides Storm, confirmed characters in What If…? season 3 include Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, and Shang-Chi. Jeffrey Wright continues to narrate the series as the Watcher.

What If…? presents alternate accounts of famous MCU events. For example, the first episode depicts Peggy Carter, not Steve Rogers, as the First Avenger. Other famous episodes include T'Challa as Star-Lord, Ultron winning the war, Kilmonger rescuing Tony Stark, Thor growing up without Loki, and the Avengers assembling in 1602.

Read more