Yellowjackets season 3 gets a premiere date and a creepy teaser

Valentine’s Day just got a little messier this year thanks to Yellowjackets. Paramount+ with Showtime announced that two new episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 will stream on the service on Friday, February 14, 2025. The season 3 premiere will then have its Showtime debut on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

A short teaser with the tagline, “Eat your heart out,” accompanied the announcement.

Recommended Videos

Yellowjackets follows a high school girls’ soccer team after their plane crashes in the remote Canadian wilderness. Stranded, the girls must work together to stay alive. However, many descend into madness and resort to cannibalism to survive. The series also follows the lives of the survivors 25 years later as they struggle to deal with the sins of their past.

With the story told over dual timelines, many characters are played by two actresses: the present-day adult version and their teen counterparts. Season 3 stars Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse as Shauna Shipman, Christina Ricci and Samantha Hanratty as Misty Quigley, Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa Turner, Simone Kessell and Courtney Eaton as Charlotte “Lottie” Matthews, and Lauren Ambrose and Liv Hewson as Vanessa “Van” Palmer.

Yellowjackets Season 3 – Coming Soon

Sophie Thatcher, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, and Elijah Wood will all return to reprise their characters from previous seasons. Hilary Swank and Joel McHale are two of the key additions to the season 3 cast.

Yellowjackets was created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. Additional executive producers include showrunner Jonathan Lisco, Drew Comins, Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon.

Yellowjackets premiered to strong reviews in November 2021. The series has received seven Emmy nominations over two seasons, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nods for Lynskey and Ricci.