Best new songs to stream: Porches, Alvvays, Feist, Grizzly Bear, and Goon

Porches — Find Me Porches, synth-pop songwriter Aaron Maine’s band, announced a new album called The House this week — and shared this brand-new single along with the news. Find Me is one of the more groovy songs we’ve heard from the band, with punchy drum machine tones and synthesizers joined by wonderfully fat saxophone lines about halfway through. Alvvays — Adult Diversion (Live on KCRW) Canadian indie pop band Alvvays absolutely smashed it during their recent appearance at the studios of California’s KCRW radio, bringing the same high energy and perfect execution we loved on their sophomore album Antisocialites, which came out earlier this year. On this live version of Adult Diversion, distorted guitars join the beautiful high-pitched voice of frontwoman Molly Rankin in a powerful and driving performance that is sure to grab your ears. Feist — Born to Bond Polaris Music Prize-winning songwriter Feist contributed this previously unreleased track to the new 7-Inches for Planned Parenthood compilation. A simple lo-fi track with subtle synthesizer melodies and rhythmic guitar strumming, this is one to enjoy alone in the cool fall air. Grizzly Bear — Four Cypresses (Live on KCRW) California’s KCRW offered up some superb live videos this week, including this excellent live performance by acclaimed experimental rockers Grizzly Bear — as well as the Alvvays tune mentioned above. This video of the band performing their recently released song Four Cypresses spotlights the virtuosic layering employed by the band, with numerous vocalists, guitar lines, and rhythms intertwining to form something truly magical. Goon — Ten Tables Acoustic guitars and lo-fi drum sounds combine with various vocal layers on this new single from Goon, a twangy wall of sound that will have you bobbing your head throughout. At less than 3 minutes, this one is short and sweet — just the kind of musical candy we need on the verge of Halloween.

