Best new songs to stream: Nine Inch Nails, Art Feynman, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click — you want the best new songs to stream now.

But don’t worry, we’re going to save you the hassle. We listen to some of the most-hyped and interesting songs each week, and tell you which are worthy of your precious listening time.

Here are our top five songs to stream this week. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to our Spotify page for a playlist of our weekly picks, which can also be found at the bottom of this post. Not sure which streaming service is best for you? Check out our post about the best music streaming services to better weigh your options.

Nine Inch Nails — Less Than Nine Inch Nails‘ second EP in just over six months, a group of songs called Add Violence, will hit shelves in just a few short days. In anticipation, Trent Reznor and company released a video game-style music video to accompany the EP’s first single, Less Than. The song showcases Reznor’s catchy-yet-dark aesthetic, with a rolling bass line and deep drum groove that propels you through to a series of hook-laden choruses. Art Feynman — Can’t Stand It The most dance-inducing jam we heard this week comes from Here We Go Magic‘s Luke Temple, whose funky single Can’t Stand It was released this week under the alias Art Feynman. Hand percussion and a straight-eighths hi-hat groove join cool, punchy vocals and a warm bass line on the track. The result is a wave of sound that will have you dancing in the living room in no time flat. Zachary Cole Smith — Cow (Sparklehorse cover) DIIV frontman Zachary Cole Smith released this beautiful slide-guitar-laden cover of Sparklehorse’s Cow this week, along with a video that looks to be shot on a ’90s-era Handycam. There’s a very cathartic vibe to this version, the kind of introspective tune we found ourselves particularly enjoying as the summer sunset began to fade. The Fresh & Onlys — Impossible Man If you’re looking for something new to rock out to, you need look no further than The Fresh & Onlys’ latest single, Impossible Man. A classic Krautrock drum groove joins distorted guitars and doubled vocals, forming a song that feels like it will almost certainly end up in a montage sequence of a Sundance Film Festival hit. The Bay Area band will release its first new album in three years, called Wolf Lie Down, next month on Sinderlyn Records. A. Savage — Winter In The South Parquet Courts‘ songwriter Andrew Savage has been hard at work on his first solo album of late, recording the 10-song collection he calls Thawing Dawn over the past six months for a scheduled October release. Lead single Winter In The South capitalizes on his regular band’s speech-song aesthetic. it’s a rambling, country-ish tune with cool tremolo guitar tones and interesting saxophone backgrounds.

That’s it for now, but tune in next week for more songs to stream, and check out the playlist loaded with our recent selections below: