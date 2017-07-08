Best new songs to stream: Chance The Rapper, Twin Peaks, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click — you want the best new songs to stream now.

But don’t worry, we’re going to save you the hassle. We listen to some of the most-hyped and interesting songs each week, and tell you which are worthy of your precious listening time.

Here are our top five songs to stream this week. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to our Spotify page for a playlist of our weekly picks, which can also be found at the bottom of this post.

Chance The Rapper — Juke Jam (And More, Live at Tiny Desk) Chicago-born musician Chance The Rapper recently performed a special surprise set at NPR’s offices in Washington D.C. The performance featured a toned-down, vocal-heavy version of his song Juke Jam, as well as a cover of Stevie Wonder’s They Won’t Go When I Go. If you haven’t already been taken by his humble, honest performances, this latest one offers a deeply intimate look at his heavy-hitting musicianship — the kind of ability that has helped him convert hip-hop haters for a few years now. Twin Peaks — Under The Pines Indie rock band Twin Peaks have been turning out classic rock-influenced songs of summer for a few years now, and its their latest single, Under The Pines, that we are most taken with this sunny season. A rollicking tune with passionate and upbeat vocals and a unison guitar and saxophone interlude, this one offers a glimpse at the band’s Rolling Stones side. The Wild Reeds — Capable (Live at KEXP) Los Angeles-based band The Wild Reeds first crossed our radar with an amazing Tiny Desk performance a couple years ago, and we’ve been happy to hear the band continue to work on excellent, lyric-driven music since. On this recently recorded KEXP performance of Capable, the band showcases its ability to layer beautiful tones. Featuring background vocals, keyboards, two guitars, punchy bass lines, and a simple and sparse drum part, it’s an elegant tapestry of sound that draws you in with various dynamic and rhythmic shifts throughout. Broncho — Get In My Car This week’s slice of perfectly executed pop comes from Oklahoma pop-rockers roncho, whose latest single, Get In My Car, sounds as though it is destined for an upbeat movie montage. From the clean krautrock drumbeat to the syncopated vocal lines, everything fits together like a jigsaw puzzle, with a hint of washed-out distortion and high-end shimmer in the layered guitar lines that evokes comparisons to early-2000s Strokes. Jay Som — Strawberry Fields Forever Bay Area songwriter Melina Duterte didn’t do much reinventing on her version of this classic Beatles song, instead letting her distinct musical style flow through a near note-for-note cover. Somehow, though, the whole thing feels like her own, with a beautiful wall of sound that mimics the original but manages to come off as an homage, rather than a cut-and-paste job.

That’s it for now, but tune in next week for more songs to stream, and check out the playlist loaded with our recent selections below: