Best new songs to stream: LCD Soundsystem, Washed Out, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click — you want the best new songs to stream now.

But don’t worry, we’re going to save you the hassle. We listen to some of the most-hyped and interesting songs each week, and tell you which are worthy of your precious listening time.

Here are our five best new songs to stream this week.

LCD Soundsystem — Tonite LCD Soundsystem channel their love of ’80s synthesizers, drum machines, and VHS videotapes in the music video for Tonite, the most recent single off the band’s upcoming album American Dream. Band members spin around on a circular stage in the nearly six-minute video, with a wide assortment of percussion and synthesizer gear surrounding each member and providing a cool visual complement to the lo-fi dance track. Washed Out — Floating By (Live on KCRW) Afro-Cuban drum and piano grooves drive this live take from Georgia’s Washed Out. Thom Yorke-like vocals float over the top to create a heady but danceable single. The level of production is extremely high for a live-radio take, creating a compelling reason to check out the band if their current tour stops at a venue near you. Julien Baker — Appointments Over the past several years, Julien Baker has grown into one of her generation’s most heartbreaking songwriters. With a simple piano and guitar arrangement, and Baker’s signature vocal tone, Appointments — the lead single off of her upcoming sophomore record Turn Out The Lights — showcases the core of her songwriting ability. This is the kind of song that helps you through your worst moments, a beautiful ballad that offers just the right amount of hope. (Sandy) Alex G — Bobby (Live on KEXP) Prolific indie rocker Alex G recently appeared on Seattle’s KEXP radio, performing a smattering of easygoing rock songs with simple and elegant arrangements. Slide guitar lines and rhythmic lyrics make Bobby the catchiest tune from the live-on-radio set. It’s the kind of song to help you unwind as you head home from a long day at the office. KMD — True Lightyears Legendary underground rapper MF Doom originally launched his solo career after the tragic death of his brother, DJ Subroc, which marked the end of his original rap group KMD, in the mid-’90s. You can imagine listeners’ surprise when the group released its first new song in 25 years this week, via Adult Swim. The classic mash-up of vinyl samples and rhymes may feel a bit more like a Doom track than a KMD single — especially in that it showcases verses from Doom and Jay Electronica — but it pleasingly propels you through its short runtime.

