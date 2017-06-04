5 songs you need to stream this week: Mike WiLL Made-It, Jack White with Elton John, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click.

But don’t worry, we’re going to save you the hassle. We listen to some of the most-hyped and interesting songs each week, and tell you which are worthy of your precious listening time.

Here are our top five songs to stream this week. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to our Spotify page for a playlist of our weekly picks, which can also be found at the bottom of this post.

Mike WiLL Made-It — Perfect Pint (Feat. Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, Rae Sremmurd) One of this week’s top offerings comes from acclaimed producer Mike WiLL Made-IT, whose Perfect Pint features three of the biggest names in rap — Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, and Rae Sremmurd. It’s a trap-influenced track with a bit more atmospheric feel than the typical Southern rap fare, and is capped off with an excellent guest verse from Lamar. Jack White and Elton John — Two Fingers of Whiskey A single vintage microphone recorded this collaboration between Sir Elton John and Jack White straight to vinyl as part of American Epic Sessions, an upcoming documentary about early American recording techniques. Two Fingers of Whiskey is a rollicking single that feels like it could easily have been found on a dive bar jukebox in the mid-20th century. Julia Jacklin — Don’t Let The Kids Win (And More) Australian songwriter Julia Jacklin’s gorgeous voice captivates you from the first lyric of this live version of Don’t Let The Kids Win, the opening song from her recent performance as part of NPR Music’s Tiny Desk series of concerts. Gentle Telecaster guitar and backing vocals round out the performance, with the songs that follow it providing a deeper glimpse into Jacklin’s vintage songwriting influences. The War On Drugs — A Deeper Understanding The War On Drugs have long been known for their pulsating rhythms and simple vocal melodies, and that is certainly true of the band’s latest cut, A Deeper Understanding. A perfect addition to a weekend run or long train ride, the rhythm drives your ears to a state of contentment during all of its nearly six-minute runtime. Jay Som — The Bus Song (And More) Oakland-based songwriter Melina Duterte’s Jay Som project has been gaining notice since the band’s album Everybody Works dropped earlier this year. It’s an elegantly produced work that has been capturing ears the world over. These live versions of songs from Everybody Works were recorded for Seattle’s KEXP Radio, and showcase the singer’s softer side, with Duterte’s gentle and smooth voice providing an interesting complement to the original studio takes.

That’s it for now, but tune in next week for more tunes, and check out the playlist loaded with our recent selections below: