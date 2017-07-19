Twitter will live-stream two days of FYF Fest performances this weekend

Why it matters to you You can watch the entire FYF Fest even if you do not have a Twitter account.

What is better than spending more than $300 to go to a music festival? Spending nothing to watch a music festival. The upcoming three-day FYF Fest in Los Angeles will become the first U.S. music festival to stream live exclusively on Twitter.

The multi-day festival takes place at Exposition Park from Friday until Sunday. Anyone in the U.S. will be able to stream the festival via FYF Fest’s official Twitter account and twitter.com/fyffest, whether you are logged into Twitter or not. The Twitter live-stream will also include interviews and footage from behind the scenes at the festival.

Taking a look at the lineup is like looking into a music fan’s dream. The three-day festival is headlined by Missy Elliott, Bjork, Frank Ocean, and Nine Inch Nails with more than 75 artists performing. This will also be the first live-stream of a performance from the notoriously reclusive Frank Ocean this year. With Grammy nominated artists Solange, Iggy Pop, A Tribe Called Quest, Erykah Badu, and Thundercat, it has potential to be the most talked-about music festival of the summer.

The Twitter live-stream will save you hundreds of dollars in tickets but even the free stream comes at a price. FYF Fest is only streaming the Saturday and Sunday portion of the festival. That means Flying Lotus, Missy Elliott, Anderson Paak, Bjork, and many other artists performing on Friday will not be viewable from your Twitter feed.

Within the past year, you have been able to get more than hashtags and retweets on Twitter as live streaming has become increasingly more prominent. Ariana Grande live-streamed her One Love Manchester benefit concert in June, weeks after the disastrous suicide bombing at one of her shows in England. Twitter has also been live-streaming MLB and NHL games over the past year. The social media platform will live-stream 30-minute live shows during the upcoming NFL season after losing the rights to Thursday Night Football games to Amazon.

The live-streams for both Saturday and Sunday will run from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. (PT).