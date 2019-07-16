Share

Game of Thrones and HBO led the pack in nominations for the 2019 Emmy awards, which were announced on Tuesday.

Thrones received 32 nominations in all, while HBO walked away with 137 total for shows like Veep and Chernobyl. Netflix had the second-highest total with 117 nominations, including ones for Ozark, Russian Doll, and House of Cards.

The announcement was made by actors Ken Jeong and D’Arcy Carden early Tuesday. We’ll update this list are more nominations are revealed.

The 71st Annual Emmy Awards will air on September 22, 2019 at 5 p.m. PT on Fox.

Here’s a list of all the nominees:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective (HBO)

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal (BBC)

Jared Harris, Chernobyl (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix)

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon (FX) Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Ben Wishaw, A Very English Scandal (BBC)

Asante Blackk, When They See Us (Netflix)

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl (HBO)

John Leguizamo, When They See Us (Netflix)

Michael Kenneth Williams, When They See Us (Netflix) Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects (HBO)

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Emma Stone, Maniac (Netflix)

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Aunjenaue Ellis, When They See Us (Netflix)

Niecy Nash, When They See Us (Netflix) Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act (Hulu)

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects (HBO)

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us (Netflix)

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us (Netflix)

Emily Watson, Chernobyl (HBO) Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC) Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Michael Kelly, House of Cards (Netflix)

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us (NBC) Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (AMC)

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (AMC)

Mandy Moore, This Is Us (NBC)

Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix) Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve (AMC)

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix) Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC)

Don Cheadle, Black Monday (Showtime)

Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV) Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Stephen Root, Barry (HBO)

Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO) Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll (Netflix)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV) Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, Barry (HBO)

Sian Clifford, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Olivia Colman, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Anna Chlumsky, Veep (HBO) Outstanding Reality Competition

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VHI)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC) Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl (HBO)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix) Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Glynn Turman, How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

Michael Angarano, This Is Us (NBC)

Kumail Nanjiani, The Comedians (FX)

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Peter MacNicol, Veep (HBO)

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live (NBC) Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC)

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC) Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX)

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC)

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones (HBO) Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)

Documentary Now! (IFC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman (Hulu)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Who Is America (Showtime) Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC)

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It (NBC)

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race (VHI)

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (Netflix)

James Corden, The World’s Best (CBS) Outstanding Structured Reality Program Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives (Food Network)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (Netflix)

Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC) Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Born This Way (A&E)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)

Life Below Zero (National Geographic)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN) Outstanding Variety Special (Live) The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

The 61st Grammy Awards (CBS)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All In The Family’ And ‘The Jeffersons’ (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

RENT (Fox)

72nd Annual Tony Awards (CBS) Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS)

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix)

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (Netflix)

Springsteen On Broadway (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix) Outstanding Informational Series or Special Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (CNN)

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath (A&E)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix)

Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.