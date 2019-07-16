Digital Trends
News

Game of Thrones and HBO lead in nominations for the 2019 Emmy Awards

Allison Matyus
By

Game of Thrones and HBO led the pack in nominations for the 2019 Emmy awards, which were announced on Tuesday.

Thrones received 32 nominations in all, while HBO walked away with 137 total for shows like Veep and Chernobyl. Netflix had the second-highest total with 117 nominations, including ones for Ozark, Russian Doll, and House of Cards.

The announcement was made by actors Ken Jeong and D’Arcy Carden early Tuesday. We’ll update this list are more nominations are revealed.

The 71st Annual Emmy Awards will air on September 22, 2019 at 5 p.m. PT on Fox.

Here’s a list of all the nominees:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective (HBO)
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal (BBC)
Jared Harris, Chernobyl (HBO)
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix)
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Ben Wishaw, A Very English Scandal (BBC)
Asante Blackk, When They See Us (Netflix)
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl (HBO)
John Leguizamo, When They See Us (Netflix)
Michael Kenneth Williams, When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects (HBO)
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Emma Stone, Maniac (Netflix)
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Aunjenaue Ellis, When They See Us (Netflix)
Niecy Nash, When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Patricia Arquette, The Act (Hulu)
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects (HBO)
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us (Netflix)
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us (Netflix)
Emily Watson, Chernobyl (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Billy Porter, Pose (FX)
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Michael Kelly, House of Cards (Netflix)
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (AMC)
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)
Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (AMC)
Mandy Moore, This Is Us (NBC)
Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve (AMC)
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC)
Don Cheadle, Black Monday (Showtime)
Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Stephen Root, Barry (HBO)
Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll (Netflix)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sarah Goldberg, Barry (HBO)
Sian Clifford, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)
Olivia Colman, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)
Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Anna Chlumsky, Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Competition
The Amazing Race (CBS)
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VHI)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Variety/Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl (HBO)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Glynn Turman, How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)
Michael Angarano, This Is Us (NBC)
Kumail Nanjiani, The Comedians (FX)
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
Peter MacNicol, Veep (HBO)
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC)
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX)
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC)
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)
Documentary Now! (IFC)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman (Hulu)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Who Is America (Showtime)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC)
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It (NBC)
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race (VHI)
Marie Kondo, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (Netflix)
James Corden, The World’s Best (CBS)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives (Food Network)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (Netflix)
Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way (A&E)
Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)
Life Below Zero (National Geographic)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
The 61st Grammy Awards (CBS)
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All In The Family’ And ‘The Jeffersons’ (ABC)
The Oscars (ABC)
RENT (Fox)
72nd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS)
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix)
Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (Netflix)
Springsteen On Broadway (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (CNN)
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath (A&E)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix)
Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Terminator: Dark Fate: Everything we know about the new movie so far
Up Next

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Amazon Echo, laptop and smartwatch discounts
Dragon
Emerging Tech

SpaceX finally knows what caused its Crew Dragon capsule to explode

SpaceX and NASA say they finally know what caused its Crew Dragon capsule to explode during an April test of the spacecraft’s thruster system. It's now unlikely that the capsule will be used for crewed spaceflight before the end of the…
Posted By Mathew Katz
best shows on hulu letterkenny
Movies & TV

Skip the sunshine this summer and watch the best shows on Hulu

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on netflix neon genesis
Movies & TV

Here are the best shows on Netflix right now (July 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
netflix vs hbo max friends
Movies & TV

HBO Max vs. Netflix: A very early look at how Warner’s new streamer stacks up

On one hand, Max will have Friends, J.J. Abrams, and Game of Thrones. Then again, Netflix is Netflix. Will WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service offer enough to earn your money? We take an early look to help you decide.
Posted By Chris Gates
Movies & TV

The best Amazon Original series, from Bosch to Mrs. Maisel to Good Omens

Amazon Studios may not have as big a collection of in-house productions as Netflix, but there are still lots of shows that are worthy of drawing your eyeballs. Here are our picks for the best Amazon Original series.
Posted By Rick Marshall
nvidia geforce rtx 2080 vs ti
Computing

Amazon Prime Day discounts makes upgrading to RTX graphics even more affordable

Looking to upgrade your graphics card? Today may be the day to do it, thanks to Amazon's Prime Day shopping event. Amazon is offering Prime members steep discounts off of GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080, or RTX 2070 graphics.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
waze now tells you the cost of toll roads along your route app
Cars

Waze now tells you the cost of toll roads along your route

Navigation app Waze now tells you how much you'll be paying for toll roads, should you decide to take them. Enter your route and the app will display the various tolls you'll be paying on that particular trip.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
god of war director hidden message may hint sequel
Gaming

This Prime Day Sony PS4 bundle deal comes with God of War and Days Gone

Amazon is currently offering a PS4 Pro bundle with the games God of War and Days Gone at a substantial discount. God of War was one of our favorite games of 2018, and it can be played in 4K on PS4 Pro.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
this compact drone gun can down a rogue quadcopter at 500 meters dronegun mkiii 1
Emerging Tech

This compact drone gun can down a rogue quadcopter at 500 meters

The latest drone gun from DroneShield is its most compact yet and can be easily operated with one hand. The DroneGun MkIII can tackle rogue drones up to 500 meters away, using jamming technology to take control of the machine.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
International Space Station
Emerging Tech

Space food: Humble chili pepper to become first fruit grown in space

The Española chili pepper could become the first fruiting plant to be grown and harvested in space. If successful, it will expand the range of foods able to be used for future, more ambitious missions to planets such as Mars.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon prime day 2019 best deals so far apple watch and echo
Deals

Best of the best Prime Day 2019 Tuesday deals on Echo, 4K TV, Apple, Instant Pot

The deals keep coming for Prime Day 2019 as we enter the second day of the summer sales bonanza. Here are the very best of the best Prime Day deals for smart home devices, 4K TVs, Apple products, and small kitchen appliances.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart Prime Day sale: 4K TV, Apple Watch, and Nintendo Switch Deals

The Walmart Prime Day sale continues to go strong as the first day of Amazon's 48-hour deals event comes to a close. There are loads of great Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch, and 4K TV deals going on right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Mobile

Nomad's new Kevlar-reinforced cable range is now available for purchase

Nomad has just released an update to its super-tough Kevlar range of cables to include a new USB-C to Lightning cable and a blisteringly fast 100W USB-C cable. They're expensive, but they're the toughest cables you'll find.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Sunrise Gold
Mobile

Xfinity Mobile customers can now bring their own Android device to the carrier

Xfinity Mobile, a mobile carrier for Xfinity internet customers, is adding the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus, Note 9 and Note 8 to its BYOD program. Customers porting a number on a new line are eligible for a $100 Visa card.
Posted By Corey Gaskin