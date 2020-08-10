Adobe is starting a diversity campaign and several multimedia initiatives to amplify new voices and creators.

The new platform, Diverse Voices, was created to highlight diverse and unique creators in the field. The landing page spotlights artists, introduces their medium, showcases their inspirations, and features their creative process as well as their art. All artists highlighted are able to express their inspirations, and given an editorial platform to share their work.

“At Adobe, we are committed to supporting, elevating and amplifying underrepresented creators, so the world can see, learn, and benefit from diverse perspectives,” the company said in a statement.

In a statement announcing the new fellows, Adobe Executive Vice President Ann Lewnes reiterated the company’s commitment to increased diversity in art and film.

“Creativity has the power to unite us, help us cope, inspire us and drive positive change in the world,” she said. “But, creativity needs to be more accessible to, and celebrated by, every one of us –regardless of race, ethnicity, ability, gender or sexual orientation. At Adobe, we believe it is our responsibility to give diverse voices a platform to share their stories, especially in this unprecedented moment, and we are proud to partner with the Sundance Institute to create greater opportunity for female filmmakers.”

In addition to the film fellowships, Adobe is also partnering with The New York Times’s T Magazine to create a unique issue highlighting female creators. The digital issue, T Presents: The 15 Creative Women for Our Time, “showcases the vibrant spectrum of perspectives from female creators from all around the world,” as well as current Adobe creators.

The new initiatives aren’t Adobe’s first forays into uplifting diverse creators.

At the beginning of 2020, Adobe launched the Women at Sundance fellowship, a historic partnership with the film institute to provide 11 people who identify as women a yearlong mentorship and a $5,000 cash grant.

