  1. News

Amazon the latest firm asking staff to work from home — if possible

By

Amazon is the latest company in the tech world asking its employees to work from home.

The recommendation, made by the Seattle-based company on Thursday, is designed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19.

“We continue to work closely with public and private medical experts to ensure we are taking the right precautions as the situation continues to evolve,” Amazon said in a statement. “As a result, we are now recommending that all of our employees globally who are able to work from home do so through the end of March.”

Amazon has already asked staff at its Seattle and San Francisco offices to work from home, but Thursday’s announcement extends this request to its office-based employees in more than 30 countries. Warehouse and delivery workers will, however, continue as usual, as their respective roles require them to be on site.

Keen to show that it’s doing what it can to protect not only its office staff but also its warehouse and delivery workers, Amazon said on Wednesday that any employee diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed into quarantine will receive up to two-weeks of pay, adding that employees paid by the hour who are sick but not diagnosed with the virus will also be eligible for unpaid time off until at least the end of this month.

“The health and safety of our employees and contractors around the world continues to be our top priority as we face the challenges associated with COVID-19,” Amazon said.

Other tech companies are also implementing similar work-from-home measures in a bid to tackle the virus, which is continuing to spread around the world.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, for example, earlier this week told the company’s global workforce to work from home if possible, while Google, Microsoft, Twitter, and Facebook, among others, have also put similar measures in place.

Has your boss asked you to work from home over the coming weeks? Digital Trends offers some useful tips on how to do it properly, highlighting the importance of developing a routine, creating a dedicated workspace, taking meaningful breaks, and making sure to sign off at the end of the day.

Editors' Recommendations

Twitter makes work from home mandatory for all of its 4,900 employees

twitter 13th birthday changed communication nyse

If you think you have the coronavirus, don’t go to the doctor. Call one 

Doctor on Demand Virtual Doctor Visit

Google Maps wants businesses to add coronavirus information

google android gdsa analysis storefront logo

Apple boss tells global employees to work remotely amid coronavirus outbreak

apple earnings q4 2017 logo

Epic 5-hour iPhone 11 Pro battery test video is the calm we need right now

apple iphone 11 pro hermitage museum 4k video news battery ad

These smart home devices can stop the spread of bacteria and viruses

homedics uv-clean phone sanitizer

Tag Heuer reimagines its beautiful, $1,800 WearOS smartwatch for 2020

MLS suspends its season for 30 days due to coronavirus

Tesla will start delivering the new Model Y crossover on Friday the 13th

Thanks to gait analysis, scientists know exactly how silly Monty Python’s walk is

A Quiet Place Part II release delayed due to coronavirus concerns

A Quiet Place (2018)

Fast & Furious 9 release postponed as coronavirus fears grip Hollywood

highest paid actors 14952 vin diesel fate of the furious 2017

Preview Animal Crossing: New Horizon in Pocket Camp’s crossover event

animal crossing new horizons save limitations campfire

2020 iPhone could be first to include a 3D camera system

Surface Book 3: Everything we know about Microsoft’s next powerful 2-in-1