Every game coming to Amazon’s Luna at launch

This morning, Amazon revealed its game streaming service Luna.

Luna offers different subscriptions called gaming channels that players can pick and choose from. At launch, only the Luna+ channel will be available, with a Ubisoft channel coming later. An Amazon rep clarified that players can subscribe to the Ubisoft channel without paying for the Luna+, but all games need a subscription of some kind to play.

“No, you cannot buy individual games via Luna, but we’re always looking for ways to make Luna more customer-friendly and look forward to sharing more in the future,” the Amazon spokesperson told Digital Trends.

Here is the entire list of games available during Luna’s early access:

  • GRID
  • Tacoma
  • Hard Reset Redux
  • Atomik: RunGunJumpGun
  • The Surge
  • The Surge 2
  • Control
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Abzu
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
  • Indivisible
  • Iconoclasts
  • SteamWorld Dig
  • SteamWorld Dig 2
  • SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition
  • SteamWorld Quest
  • Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut
  • Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – Ultimate Edition
  • Mighty Switch Force! Collection
  • The Mummy Demastered
  • River City Girls
  • Tangledeep
  • Blasphemous
  • Yooka-Laylee
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
  • Yoku’s Island Express
  • Redout: Solar Challenge Edition
  • Rez Infinite
  • Lumines Remastered
  • Metro Exodus
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
  • Wonder Boy: The Dragon Trap
  • Sonic Mania Plus
  • AO Tennis 2
  • Valfaris
  • RiME
  • The Sexy Brutale
  • Star Wars Pinball
  • Infinite Minigolf
  • Obduction
  • Shadow Tactics
  • Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition
  • Deponia Doomsday
  • Furi
  • Ghost of a Tale
  • Victor Vran: Overkill Edition
  • R-Type Dimensions EX
  • Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes
  • Super Mega Baseball 3
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Castlevania Anniversary Collection
  • Panzer Dragoon Remake
  • Overcooked! 2
  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
  • Paper Beast
  • Blazing Chrome
  • Tennis World Tour 2
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
  • CrossCode
  • Everspace
  • Contra Anniversary Collection
  • Aragami
  • XIII
  • Resident Evil 7
  • Sythentik: Legion Rising
  • Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
  • Thimbleweed Park
  • Goodbye Deponia

