This morning, Amazon revealed its game streaming service Luna.

Luna offers different subscriptions called gaming channels that players can pick and choose from. At launch, only the Luna+ channel will be available, with a Ubisoft channel coming later. An Amazon rep clarified that players can subscribe to the Ubisoft channel without paying for the Luna+, but all games need a subscription of some kind to play.

“No, you cannot buy individual games via Luna, but we’re always looking for ways to make Luna more customer-friendly and look forward to sharing more in the future,” the Amazon spokesperson told Digital Trends.

Here is the entire list of games available during Luna’s early access:

GRID

Tacoma

Hard Reset Redux

Atomik: RunGunJumpGun

The Surge

The Surge 2

Control

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Abzu

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Indivisible

Iconoclasts

SteamWorld Dig

SteamWorld Dig 2

SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition

SteamWorld Quest

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – Ultimate Edition

Mighty Switch Force! Collection

The Mummy Demastered

River City Girls

Tangledeep

Blasphemous

Yooka-Laylee

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Yoku’s Island Express

Redout: Solar Challenge Edition

Rez Infinite

Lumines Remastered

Metro Exodus

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

Wonder Boy: The Dragon Trap

Sonic Mania Plus

AO Tennis 2

Valfaris

RiME

The Sexy Brutale

Star Wars Pinball

Infinite Minigolf

Obduction

Shadow Tactics

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition

Deponia Doomsday

Furi

Ghost of a Tale

Victor Vran: Overkill Edition

R-Type Dimensions EX

Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes

Super Mega Baseball 3

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Castlevania Anniversary Collection



Panzer Dragoon Remake

Overcooked! 2

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Paper Beast

Blazing Chrome

Tennis World Tour 2

DiRT Rally 2.0

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

CrossCode

Everspace

Contra Anniversary Collection



Aragami

XIII

Resident Evil 7

Sythentik: Legion Rising

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth

Thimbleweed Park

Goodbye Deponia

