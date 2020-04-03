  1. News

Amazon to postpone Prime Day sale because of coronavirus

By

Amazon will postpone its premier Prime Day shopping event, according to a report.

Prime Day will be pushed back until at least August, according to notes from an internal meeting obtained by Reuters. The major shopping event was started in 2015 and generally occurs each July.

The online shopping giant is also expecting to suffer a $100 million loss from extra devices it’ll have to sell at a discount, Reuters reported.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request from Digital Trends for comment. We will update this story when we hear back.

The postponement would mark a major shift by Amazon to address the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon recently extended return windows for its sales into May, banned the sale of face masks to customers in order to send supplies to hospitals in need, and prioritized shipping “essential products” like medical supplies.

The online retailer has also come under fire for its treatment of workers, with some at a New York warehouse launching a strike earlier this week. Amazon responding by promising greater safety measures for workers — but also reportedly fired the worker who organized the strike for allegedly violating an order to self-quarantine.

