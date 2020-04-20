Australia will demand Facebook and Google share advertising revenue with local media companies, according to a report in Reuters.

The move will be an attempt to loosen the tech giants’ grip on the media market in the country and will make Australia one of the first countries to force tech companies to pay for media content they use.

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters Monday that he was aware they would get pushback and was “prepared for this fight” against Google and Facebook.

Frydenberg said the new rules were issued after Facebook and Google failed to address complaints that they were monopolizing the Australian advertising markets, according to Reuters.

The Treasurer had also asked the two companies to voluntarily share “data and revenue generated from news.”

Now the companies will be forced to share data and will face a penalty if they don’t.

A report from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) released in July 2019 found that almost one-third of the total amount of online advertising revenue in Australia goes solely to Facebook and Google, leaving small local firms, not to mention news outlets, to gobble up the rest.

Australia’s advertising industry is worth more than $5.72 billion a year in US dollars, and has grown steadily, Reuters said.

Facebook, in a statement to Reuters, said they were “disappointed” and claimed that they’ve “invested millions of dollars locally to support Australian publishers through content arrangements, partnerships and training.”

Google told Reuters they have “sought to work constructively with industry…and the government to develop a code of conduct and will continue to do so.”

Huge tech companies like Facebook and Google make the majority of their money from advertising.

Editors' Recommendations