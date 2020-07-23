  1. News

Baseball is back — with virtual crowds to fill up empty stadiums

By

After months of uncertainty, baseball is finally starting back up again — but this time the stadiums will look much different than we are used to. 

Fox Sports will add “virtual fans” to its Major League Baseball (MLB) game broadcasts, starting on Saturday with the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs at 10 a.m. PT. The life-like fans are made a reality in collaboration with Silver Spoon Animation and SMT by using pixotope software to create photorealistic graphics. 

The MLB season officially starts Thursday, more than four months after the season was originally scheduled to begin in March. To fans watching games from home, games won’t look much different with the new technology, but the stands will remain empty in reality, and no one will be catching any foul balls. 

Other professional sports leagues are scheduled to start playing again, and there have been plenty of creative ways to solve the problem of empty stadiums. Japanese firm Yamaha came up with the idea of using an app and a bunch of loudspeakers to fill a venue with the noise of fans while you’re watching from home. Fans can tap on a number of preset responses offered on the app, such as applause, cheers, and jeers, to express their feelings as the game unfolds. 

Televised Premier League soccer matches were augmented with digital crowd noise, despite the empty seats still being shown on the screen.

A baseball team in Japan even used Boston Dynamics robots to bring some life to its empty stadiums during mid-game entertainment slots for fans watching at home.

While the camaraderie of being around other devoted fans cheering on your team is an essential part of the sports game experience, a survey by ESPN in May suggested U.S. sports fans are cool with watching televised events without spectators.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch the PGA Tour: 3M Open online for free today

how to watch pga tour 3m open online championship final round

The best free PlayStation 4 games available today

a player skydives in Call of Duty: Warzone

The best iPhone games currently available (July 2020)

iPhone XS Max

The best iPhone apps (July 2020)

best iPhone apps

Rocket League is finally going free-to-play this summer

rocket league free to play

July’s best gaming deals, including deep discounts on WB Lego games

upcoming switch games paper mario the origami king hero

1More unveils the Colorbuds, a new pair of vibrant wireless earbuds

How to watch today’s White House coronavirus briefing live

Stream your favorite Netflix shows on the Google Nest and Nest Hub Max

Elon Musk says Neuralink chip will let you stream music into your brain

Election 2020: The presidential candidate’s views on tech

trump versus biden

Watch SpaceX catch both rocket fairing halves in huge nets for first time

watch spacexs first ever catch of both rocket fairing halves spacex

Twitter cracks down on QAnon accounts and related content

digital trends live episode 421 twitter hack scammers bitcoin shutdown 1310129

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could be the first phone optimized for Xbox games

Unlike Facebook and TikTok, Snapchat is doing all right in the pandemic