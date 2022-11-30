 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

Bob Dylan sorry for using handwriting machine to sign book

Trevor Mogg
By

Bob Dylan has admitted to using an autopen to sign his new book, despite it being promoted as “hand-signed.”

Dylan fans who splashed out $599 for the limited-edition book, called The Philosophy of Modern Song and published by Simon & Schuster, started to become suspicious after realizing the signatures in the books weren’t just similar, but identical.

It soon became apparent that the 81-year-old music legend had used an autopen, a contraption that can replicate a person’s signature, saving them many hours of work in the process while also preventing potential hand cramps.

[Autopen] The Philosophy of Modern Song Bob Dylan Signed Edition (Autopen)

Dylan recently admitted to using an autopen and posted an apology on Facebook that included an interesting explanation as to why he ended up using a machine to sign the 900 books instead of his own hand.

“I’ve hand-signed each and every art print over the years, and there’s never been a problem,” Dylan said. “However, in 2019 I had a bad case of vertigo and it continued into the pandemic years.”

The creator of hits such as Blowin’ in the Wind and Like a Rolling Stone continued: “It takes a crew of five working in close quarters with me to help enable these signing sessions, and we could not find a safe and workable way to complete what I needed to do while the virus was raging. So, during the pandemic, it was impossible to sign anything and the vertigo didn’t help. With contractual deadlines looming, the idea of using an autopen was suggested to me, along with the assurance that this kind of thing is done ‘all the time’ in the art and literary worlds. Using a machine was an error in judgment and I want to rectify it immediately. I’m working with Simon & Schuster and my gallery partners to do just that.”

Simon & Schuster said in a tweet it was sorry for what had happened, but added: “As it turns out, the limited-edition books do contain Bob’s original signature, but in a penned replica form. We are addressing this information by providing each purchaser with an immediate refund.”

The autopen isn’t a new device. The first version of the apparatus was patented in the U.S. more than 200 years ago, with celebrities, politicians, and other prominent figures among those making use of it. American presidents including Thomas Jefferson and Lyndon B. Johnson are known to have used it while in office, while Barack Obama became the first to enact legislation with an autopen-generated signature, in 2011.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Pennsylvania wants a paper trail on all voting machines, but money is an issue
pennsylvania paper trail voting machine people in booth
Machine learning can predict simulated earthquakes by listening to fault lines
lab earthquake predicting ai 29822507 l
Woman uses foot massage machine on her shoulders with tragic consequences
foot massage machine tragedy
Machine learning algorithm can accurately predict Supreme Court outcomes
machine learning supreme court algorithm my trusty gavel
Great, now even the RTX 4090 power connectors are starting to melt
the rtx 4090 power adaptor melted
Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals for November 2022
samsung galaxy note 20 ultra hands on features price photos release date and screens
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 may be up to 45% slower than the RTX 4090, but it’s still pricey
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is shown flying over green perspective lines.
We’re lovin’ this official McDonald’s gaming chair — the McCrispy Ultimate
A yellow and black McCrispy gaming chair
Scientists find a surprising answer to the future of computers — paper
A scientist holds a paper PCB.
The Framework laptop is officially Thunderbolt 4 certified
A Framework laptop upside down with two hands holding it and the USB ports unscrewed
EVGA’s lost RTX 4090 prototype shows us what could have been
EVGA's prototype RTX 4090 graphics card.
Microsoft’s DirectStorage can now boost your game loading times by 200%
Person using a gaming monitor.
Here’s how you could protect your RTX 4090 from melting
The RTX 4090 graphics card on a table alongside a set of cables held in hand.