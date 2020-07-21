  1. News

U.S. indicts Chinese hackers for stealing coronavirus vaccine research

By

Chinese hackers targeted U.S. biotech firms working on coronavirus vaccines and treatments, and other companies around the globe, according to U.S. prosecutors. 

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) charged two hackers on Tuesday, July 21, for breaking into companies for their own profit, as well as at the behest of a Chinese civilian spy agency. The indictment states that the two “researched vulnerabilities in the networks of biotech and other firms publicly known for work on COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, and testing technology.”

laptop hacked
Digital Trends Graphic

Aside from U.S. companies working on coronavirus research, the hackers were also allegedly able to infiltrate a British artificial intelligence firm, a defense contractor in Spain, and a solar energy company in Australia. The hackers allegedly stole hundreds of millions of dollars in trade secrets, intellectual property, and other business information. 

The hackers were successful in gaining access to networks by exploiting publicly known software vulnerabilities in web server software that was too new for users to install patches in time, according to the indictment. 

The DOJ’s indictment comes less than one week after authorities revealed that Russian hackers targeted coronavirus vaccine research centers in the U.S., the United Kingdom, and Canada. The Russian hacking group, known as APT29, was able to infiltrate systems by conducting basic vulnerability scanning against external IP addresses owned by the various research organizations, according to a joint advisory made by the three countries. 

As the race to create a successful coronavirus vaccine continues worldwide, hacking attempts such as these could greatly hinder researchers’ efforts and findings. 

About 35 companies and academic institutions are currently searching for a vaccine. Even with these vaccine candidates in the works, experts are still predicting it could take more than a year for a vaccine to become widely available.

Editors' Recommendations

How Coinbase stopped the Twitter Bitcoin hack from being even worse

twitter and laptop hacked

New coronavirus vaccine triggers immune response in early testing

medical employee holding mask stylized image

Google to ban ads from appearing next to coronavirus conspiracy theories

medical employee holding mask stylized image

U.K., U.S. say Russian hackers are trying to steal coronavirus research

bangladeshi bank heist foiled by spelling mistake internet hacking dark net

Major Cloudflare outage takes down Discord, Postmates, and other sites

global internet usage one zettabyte computer server room information cloud web net

Gamescom 2020 has a long list of attendees from the gaming industry

episode 194 gamescom 2019 original

Volunteers make activism accessible by captioning protest videos

Some accounts had private messages stolen in Twitter hack

NASA wants your help identifying the birthplaces of planets

How to watch UFC Fight Night 173 online: Live Stream Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2

NASA progressing on next-generation rocket, but will it make 2021 launch?

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket’s launch vehicle stage adapter is loaded on the Pegasus barge

Lenovo ThinkPad buying guide

lenovo thinkpad t480s model logo

Future Apple Pencil may be equipped with sensor to sample real-world colors

apple pencil ipad 10 2 deals amazon summer sale can pro 1800x1200

21 years after launch, Worms Armageddon update adds 61 new features

Microsoft stops selling 12-month subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold