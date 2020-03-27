  1. News

Cops use drones to shame people flouting lockdown rules

By

Drones have been taking to the skies in new ways since the coronavirus outbreak began at the start of the year.

Police in France and Spain, for example, have attached loudspeakers to their quadcopters, using them to blast audio messages to folks flouting lockdown orders recently imposed in both countries. Similar kinds of deployments have been seen in China, too.

Now, in Derbyshire, England, about 100 miles north-west of London, police have used footage from its drones to make a video shaming people who were out and about in apparent defiance of a similar lockdown order recently put in place by the U.K. government.

The 90-second video (below) shows vehicles in a parking lot at a remote beauty spot, as well as people taking leisurely strolls — despite a nationwide order only to travel if it’s essential.

“We know that people are traveling to visit these areas,” Derbyshire Police tweeted, noting that some cars had come from up to 10 miles away. “Daily exercise should be taken locally to your home. Under government guidance all travel is limited to essential travel only.”

Derbyshire Police rejected accusations of overstepping the mark with the use of video drones, insisting that it would “not be apologetic for using any legal and appropriate methods to keep people safe.” It added that walks and picnics “were all lovely things to do, but not in the middle of a pandemic that is literally costing people their lives.”

But it’s not just the police that are keen to deploy drones in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Commercial drone company Draganfly is developing a so-called “pandemic drone” with an onboard thermal sensor and smart computer vision technology that enables it to remotely monitor and detect individuals with infectious and respiratory conditions.

Americans concerned about the authorities deploying drones for whatever purpose during the pandemic can probably relax, as the Department of the Interior earlier this year grounded its entire fleet of Chinese-made drones over fears that they might be used for spying.

Editors' Recommendations

Pandemic drones that can detect fevers and coughing will soon take to the sky

drone detection 1

Dyson races to develop a ventilator in coronavirus fight

Dyson logo

GameStop shows it’s not so essential after all, moves to digital-only orders

physical video game releases recover after five year slump gamestop 3 640x0

French police the latest to use speaker drones to enforce coronavirus lockdown

Drone Sunset

Tech firms donate 10 million face masks stockpiled after California wildfires

man checking phone with mask on

SpaceX is the latest tech giant to join efforts against the coronavirus

SpaceX Iridium-5 Mission

More Amazon warehouse workers test positive for coronavirus

Google’s Pixel Buds 2 move closer to launch with FCC certification

Apple may reopen some of its stores in the first half of April

‘The internet is in no way a part of my job’: Not everyone can work from home

How coronavirus is forcing online learning to evolve

online school materials

Polaroid Originals is no more — Polaroid is back with a new camera

polaroid now launches brand shoot 01

Attacks from Chinese hacking group have spiked, U.S. firm says

hacks header

New coronavirus test promises to give you results on an app in 30 minutes

Two Tesla employees test positive for coronavirus