Netflix stars to host Instagram Live series about coping with coronavirus

Netflix announced on its Instagram account that it will be starting a new live series on the social media platform featuring actors from the streaming giant’s original shows and mental health experts to talk about how to deal with lockdowns caused by the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

The series, titled Wanna Talk About It?, will air at 7 p.m. PT, every Thursday. “If you’re feeling really stressed and anxious, talking through the realities of this strange and confusing time can be super helpful,” Netflix wrote.

The weekly series plans to feature Netflix stars including Noah Centineo and Lana Condor from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Joey King of The Kissing Booth and The Act, Caleb McLaughlin from Stranger Things, Jerry Harris of Cheer, and Alisha Boe and Ross Butler from 13 Reasons Why.

The hosts will chat with mental health experts from organizations including the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Mental Health America, The Trevor Project, Crisis Text Line, and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Among the questions they’ll address: “What helps if you’re having trouble sleeping?” and “How do you stay connected during social distancing?”

As King puts it in the introductory video posted on Instagram, the series was formed “because things are stressful right now, and strange, and confusing.”

Condor jumps in, adding, “And we wanna talk about it.”

Centineo will kick off the series at 7 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 9. The star will have a discussion about the importance of self-care with NAMI’s Dr. Ken Duckworth.

