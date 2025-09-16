 Skip to main content
The Digital Trends App Bundle is yours to try for a whole week, free

By
Digital Trends App Bundle
Digital Trends

Recently, we’ve entered an exciting collaboration with Maple Media, creating a bundle of 17 apps worth having on your phone. From relaxed fun to serious productivity boosts, these apps cover all your bases and provide a fun boost to your phone. Normally, the bundle is $9.99 per month (far lower than the cost of using the apps individually), but for your first 7 days you can get access to the bundle for free.

View the full Digital Trends App Bundle for a complete list of the apps, or read on for a summarized take.

Start your free trial

Why you should try the Digital Trends App Bundle

Digital Trends App Bundle
Digital Trends

If you want to know the details of each app in the bundle, the announcement linked above will have all of them described in detail. The apps, which have a collected 50 million+ downloads with over 900,000 reviews, are already quite popular and well known in the first place. But what’s the main draw of the bundle? Getting such a well-rounded collection for such a low price. Instead of a bundle of, say, map apps, you’re getting just about every type of app you could ever want, across many categories. Here’s how I’d break them down and a look at some of my favorites in each category:

  • Document suite apps: These apps help you navigate your documents or make calculations, which include Swiftscan and Calendar All-In-One Planner.
  • Weather apps: Between a weather radar app and a wind compass, get to know your location’s precise information.
  • Photo apps: Make your pics look old-timey or create sweet photo collages of all your best memories on the fly.
  • Games and puzzles apps: With everything from sudoku to FreeCell, this bundle has your refined mobile gaming experience covered.
  • …and more: There are also apps like Fooducate to help guide your nutrition and the Player FM podcast app. Basically, there’s a little something for everybody.
For all the details, View the full Digital Trends App Bundle.

Start your free trial
