Watch DJI show off its new Flip drone in 260 seconds

Meet DJI Flip - The All-in-One Vlog Camera Drone

Four months after DJI launched its diminutive Neo drone, the company has just unveiled another one — the slightly more advanced Flip.

Combining safety, portability, and highly capable imaging capabilities, the Flip is aimed primarily at vloggers and content creators, though newbies looking for an easy-to-use device that doesn’t break the bank will also find it a compelling option.

DJI’s new Flip quadcopter, released on Tuesday, is equipped with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor that captures 48MP photos and records 4K HDR video at 60 frames per second (fps), while vertical shots can be captured at 2.7K. It also supports 4K slow-motion recording at 100 fps and features Dual Native ISO Fusion for better performance in low-light conditions.

A notable safety innovation is the Flip’s foldable, full-coverage propeller guards, which are made from lightweight carbon fiber string. For increased safety, it also comes with DJI’s forward-facing 3D Infrared Sensing System, together with downward-facing sensors, to help it avoid nearby obstacles.

For transportation between shooting locations, the drone folds up into a neat, compact package (below).

As you’d expect with a DJI drone, the new Flip flying machine also comes with six one-tap-enabled intelligent shooting modes — Dronie, Circle, Rocket, Spotlight, Helix, and Boomerang — allowing users to create dynamic shots without having to learn any tricky piloting skills. It also offers more advanced features like Hyperlapse and FocusTrack, which help to capture engaging footage with relatively little effort.

DJI’s newest drone, which sits above the Neo but below the Mini 4 Pro in terms of features and capabilities, offers a maximum flight time of up to 31 minutes on a single charge, a control range of up to 8.1 miles (13 kilometers), and can operate at altitudes of up to 9,840 feet (3,000 meters). It can stay steady in breezy conditions, too, as it’s able to handle wind speeds of up to 10.7 meters per second (for comparison, the Neo can handle speeds of up to 8 meters per second).

The Flip tips the scales at less than 249 grams (0.55 pounds), too, so owners in some locations won’t be required to go through the hassle of rigmarole of registering it.

“Building on the success of our consumer camera drones, we are introducing DJI Flip to combine the simplicity of the DJI Neo with the stunning photo capabilities of the DJI Mini to make both aerial photography and close-up portraits accessible for everyone,” DJI’s Ferdinand Wolf said in a release. “DJI Flip combines creative tools like AI subject tracking and intelligent shooting modes with safety features like our latest foldable propeller guards and automatic braking, making it easier than ever for people to capture stunning aerial footage no matter their level of photography or drone expertise.”

Available now, the base model of DJI’s new Flip drone costs $439 (including the RC-N3 joystick controller that lets you use your smartphone as a screen), or $639 with DJI’s RC 2 controller. The Fly More Combo (with the DJI RC 2) is priced at $779.